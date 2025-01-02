Kevin Blax Burroughs and Tyler Tafolla Premier New Original Musical DEAD MOOSE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playwright and Composer Tyler Tafolla and producer Kevin Blax Burroughs will bring Tafolla's new dark comedy musical DEAD MOOSE to San Diego in a world premier concert reading at The City Heights Performance Annex, January 17th & 18th at 8pm.

DEAD MOOSE tells the story of an eighteen year old boy named Job, who has returned from the hospital after miraculously surviving a car accident with a moose on the road. The show plays out as a series of non linear vignettes as we follow Job reassessing his life by reviewing his feelings about death, fate and religion. All while the voice of his dead moose continues to nag and annoy him inside his head.

"Dead Moose" was conceived by Tafolla while attending AMDA Los Angeles and first showcased some of the songs in development at Republic of Pie in Los Angeles in February of 2018. Tafolla and Burroughs are thrilled to be bringing this new piece to the San Diego theatre audience with an all star cast featuring Salima Gangani (Next to Normal, Sweeney Todd), Van Angelo (3 Summers of Lincoln, Memphis), Mikaela Macias (Little Women), Audrey Deubig (The Rocky Horror Show, Legally Blonde), Zane Camacho (School of Rock, Into the Woods) & Jack Gemmell.

Tickets are free and available to RSVP now.

