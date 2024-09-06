James “Jimmy” Saba Departs San Diego Junior Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Junior Theatre (SDJT)’s Board of Trustees has announced that James “Jimmy” Saba, long-time Executive Director of the organization, will be departing on September 30, 2024.

Saba’s stewardship of Junior Theatre during his 11-year tenure has had a major impact on the SDJT community and been critical to the growth and health of the organization. He has provided steadfast leadership, guidance, and dedication to our theatre families, staff, and the Balboa Park community, and along the way, served to build lasting relationships with our generous donors, theatre patrons, elected officials, and community leaders. Jimmy has cultivated meaningful partnerships with businesses and organizations, securing consistent grants and awards so Junior Theatre programs can continue to grow, thrive, and be well-positioned to move forward.

Bill Schneiderwind, current President of the Board, shares “Jimmy has successfully led the organization through many changes, challenges, and opportunities, including navigating the complex impact on the arts during the Covid-19 pandemic. He began his arts journey at Junior Theatre as a student from 1977 to 1984. Then, as Executive Director, was instrumental in shaping the organization's welcoming and familial learning culture that remains integral to the program as we enter our 77th season.”

Saba adds, “I will forever be a champion of Junior Theatre’s mission; I’m a “JT Kid” myself, after all! In my time as Executive Director, our students have never stopped inspiring me. It has been my honor to witness all the amazing personal victories, milestones, and breakthroughs in hundreds of young peoples' lives - in the classroom, on our stage, and in our audience. I have learned so much on both a professional and personal level. Somehow it feels appropriate that the same program that helped shape my values as a young person, also taught me how to be an arts education leader and nonprofit executive.”

A committee of the Board of Trustees is enlisting former JT Artistic Director, Desha Crownover, as Interim Executive Director. Schneiderwind notes, “As a well-known and beloved member of the JT community, Desha is the perfect choice to help guide the organization through this transition period. The Board has already begun the search for the next Executive Director. We appreciate and welcome our community’s support as we take these next steps.”

SDJT’s Board of Trustees and staff thank Jimmy for his service to Junior Theatre and for his unwavering commitment to the students, families, and communities JT serves. We wish him the very best in his next endeavor.

SDJT’s 77th season gets underway in October with The Addams Family (October 25 – November 10) followed by the world premiere production of Churlish Chiding of Winter Winds: A Shakespeariment (January 10-19, 2025), which will be devised by JT’s students under the direction of David Goodwin. Tickets for these productions and the rest of the exciting season are on sale now at juniortheatre.com.

