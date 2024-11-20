Interview: Faith Carrion And Kay Marian McNellen of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: A LIVE MUSICAL PLAY At New Village Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the holiday season kicks into high gear, New Village Arts brings “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Play” to the stage in an adaptation of the classic movie that will surely have the audience feeling the holiday magic. Running from November 22 to December 24th, the show’s co-directors Faith Carrion and Kay Marian McNellen discuss bringing this show to life with their wonderful cast.

“Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Play” brings the magic of live performance to the stage and story in multiple ways. It is still the classic story of Dris Walker, a Macy’s executive who needs an in-store Santa Claus. The one she finds takes the role so seriously that he even claims that he is the real Kris Kringle! While he has his skeptics, including Doris’ own six-year-old daughter, one thing he can prove is that with love and enough belief, miracles can happen.

This radio play set transports the audience to become a live radio broadcast audience, with the actors playing not just the roles from the classic movie but also the performers of the radio broadcast performing these roles. Along with a live foley artist who brings all the sound magic to life, this show is an interactive holiday treat for all ages.

Co-directors Faith Carrion and Kay Marian McNellen explain how this twist adds more fun layers to this classic story.

KAY: A Radio Play brings the audience into the radio studio with the voice actors, making them the LIVE studio audience. Think of it as a play that takes place inside a radio station and allows the actors to see the magic of a story told mostly through sound, though our take on it with this play is slightly different. ;)

FAITH: It’s almost like watching a troupe of actors act out a play while getting a sneak peek behind the scenes. Our version definitely plays with how much we are truly entering the world of “Miracle on 34th Street” and introduces some magic that might look different from previous productions.

Kay and Faith are no strangers to San Diego stages both as performers and working beyond the scenes. Working together as co-directors on this project has allowed them to work together in a fun way and also help create this special holiday show.

KAY: Faith and I are naturally very collaborative with each other. We both believe that no one person in the room has the best idea so we are very open to playing together an trying things until we find what fits. I trust and respect her opinion and would probably go to her for ideas even if she was not my co-director.

FAITH: Kay and I have worked together before and realized we have very similar perspectives on what makes great theatre. We both agree that the process should be fun and collaborative and most importantly allow for the artists in the room to bring their best selves. I adore Kay as a theatermaker and absolutely love working side by side!

The cast includes Tyler C. Jiles, Sophia LaRosh, Dan Mason, Durwood Murray, Lena Palke, Olivia Pence, Jaxon Smith, Marisa Taylor Vargas, and Connor Boyd. Working with them to create this piece and all of their characters has been a fun and creative challenge.

KAY: Our cast is rad! This cast is packed with triple threats because it HAS to be. They all have to be incredibly adept singers, very flexible actors, and tight dancers. Because they all have to play so many characters and they must change them so often, I think for me the challenge is finding the vocal and physical qualities that define the character to make them stand out quickly and significantly.

FAITH: Our cast is a wonderfully fun and generous group of people. Each actor brings something special and really celebrates everyone on stage. We have some incredible comedians creating multiple characters at the drop of a hat with so much flair! We have encouraged our cast to explore different accents, vocal qualities and physical presence with each new character that’s introduced.

Along with the talented cast, Lance Arthur Smith adapted this play, which features original songs and arrangements by Jon Lorenz. Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Play also features musical direction by E.Y. Washington and choreography by Luke H. Jacobs.

Since this is set as a radio play performance, there is the added performance magic of the foley sound effects, all of which are done so the audience can see and hear the the sounds as they are created live in time with the story.

KAY: Foley is so much fun. It's a game of test this, test that, and try this. It is all about figuring out how to match the sound on the table with the sounds in our heads because it isn't always as obvious as people think. But once it is all put together, it is so much fun to watch as an audience member.

FAITH: Foley is such a fun part of the show and really highlights the “behind the scenes” aspect of a radio play!

How To Get Tickets

“Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Play” runs through December 24th at New Village Arts Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.newvillagearts.org

Photo Credit: New Village Arts Theatre

