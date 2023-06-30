Encore Performances of MISSIONARY POSITIONS Announced At The Zephyr Tonight

What the f*ck is up with Evangelicals? Good Question! Dan can help. 

By: Jun. 30, 2023

Encore Performances of MISSIONARY POSITIONS Announced At The Zephyr Tonight

Announcing an Encore Performance of Missionary Positions written and performed by Dan Prevette, directed by and developed with Jessica Lynn Johnson, and presented in association with the Zephyr Theatre.

What the f*ck is up with Evangelicals? Good Question! Dan can help. Born to devout Christians who had committed their lives to the service of the Lord, Daniel was raised in Thailand, Cambodia, and Romania, with a few years in the United States thrown in to stay relatable. Growing up a member of a Pentecostal Church, he always believed his mission was clear – bring salvation to the lost. However, cracks start to form when a good, Christian boy starts feeling a little lost himself.

 

Using a multi-media blend of true stories, characters, and cultural commentary, this auto-biographical solo show about faith, doubt, and trauma finds Dan asking the question no one around him seemed interested in asking; "what's so wrong with being lost?”

 

Dan made his solo performance debut as a part of Solofest 2020, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, where 'Missionary Positions' was selected for Best of Fest. Nominated for Top of Fringe, Solo Performance, Jaxx's Cultural Envoy Award and the Splash Award. Winner of Producers Encore Award at the Zephyr Theatre and a JAXX Theatre Encore Award. Encore performances will be Friday, June 30th at 8:15 PM at the Zephyr Theatre.

 

Tickets are: Regular $20. “Missionary Positions” includes adult language and discussion of adult themes, and is therefore not recommended for the little ones.




