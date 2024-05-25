Maraya Performing Arts to Present BAYANIHAN: FOR LIFE, FOR BLOOD in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 8, 2024 Maraya Performing Arts will present a heartfelt jukebox musical that explores the coming of age, triumphs and resilience of a first-generation Filipina-American artist seeking the American dream. Sharing multi-generational stories of the immigrant journey, assimilation to a new home, and the strength of Filipino people in search of belonging, Bayanihan includes live music, contemporary dance, break dancing, spoken word poetry, and DJing.

Bayanihan is purposely placed between the end of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month and Filipino Independence Day - which is on June 12. The show is a part of Maraya's two-day Summer Arts Festival taking place on June 8 and 9, 2024. The weekend includes entertainment and fun for the whole family, and highlights the artistic contributions of local Filipino-American professional artists alongside intergenerational talent, ages 3-80 years old, from South Bay Terrace's Fil-Am Senior Association and young students from the Maraya Academy.

The MC for proceedings, on both days, will be Filipino-American TV and stage actor Vincent Rodriguez III (best known for his role on CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and Amazon Prime's "With Love").

Bayanihan is led by an all Filipina-American creative team - playwright Hortense Gerardo, Director/Choreographer Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, and spoken word poetry and DJing by Dr. Kandi Custodio-Tan (DJ Kuttin Kandi) - who also serves as the Executive Director of Asian Solidarity Collective.

The weekend-long festival will also serve as a public health awareness campaign to support the San Diego Blood Bank's vital work of encouraging diversity in San Diego's blood supply. With support from The Conrad Prebys Foundation and the California Arts Council and City of San Diego's Far South Border North grant program, this festival is produced by Maraya Performing Arts Collective.

Maraya Collective is the 501(c)3 nonprofit public benefit arm of Maraya Performing Arts that provides opportunities to expose more of the underserved public to the creative and performing arts by expanding programming to reach more individuals, and in turn, build stronger and healthier communities. The Collective raises funds to produce community based productions like Bayanihan, and provide need and merit based scholarships for children to receive scholarships to train at the Maraya Academy.

Dates and Times:

Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 1:00 PM: Bayanihan: For Life, For Blood.

Includes Filipino Food and post show Karaoke and DJ with Dance Party

Sunday, June 9, 2024 at 1:00 PM: Maraya Academy Student Showcase

Location:

Wilson Middle School Performing Arts Theater

3733 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92105

Parking Lot Level 2

Attire:

In solidarity and appreciation for the Filipino culture, audience members are encouraged to wear Barong Tagalog and Filipiniana attire

Tickets:

Limited Seating Available

Tickets: $35-$65 per person

Early bird discounts available until June 1 by 6pm.

Tickets & More Info: https://marayaarts.com/bayanihan

