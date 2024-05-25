San Diego Junior Theatre to Present DISNEY'S FINDING NEMO, JR. Beginning Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 76th Season with the popular and uplifting Disney's Finding Nemo, JR.

When Marlin, an anxious and overprotective clownfish, learns that his son, Nemo, has been captured, he must face his fears and set off on an epic adventure across the ocean. Along the way, with the help of lovable characters such as the optimistic Dory, Marlin and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. See this vibrant underwater world come to life on stage in a story full of family, friendship and adventure!

Junior Theatre is excited to welcome back former Artistic Director, Desha Crownover to helm this production as both Director and Musical Director. Since leaving JT, Crownover has worked on a variety of exciting projects, including shows at La Jolla Playhouse and the beautiful and critically-acclaimed Kagitingan at Blindspot Collective. Joining her to choreograph Finding Nemo, JR. is her Kagitingan choreographer, Theresa Maigue Bendorf. Audiences are sure to marvel at Crownover's unique and inspired creative vision combined with Bendorf's vibrant, energetic choreography.

Disney's Finding Nemo, JR. will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from June 28 to July 14, 2024.

Friday, July 5 is Junior Theatre's popular Pajama Night. Kids attending in their favorite PJs will receive a special gift.

Junior Theatre is offering a Sensory-Friendly performance for patrons with special needs on Saturday, July 6 at 11am. Tickets for this performance are free but reservations are required. For more information, and to reserve tickets, interested patrons should call the box office at 619-239-8355.

An ASL-interpreted performance for Finding Nemo, JR. will be Saturday, July 13 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

COVID-19 Protocol

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. JT recommends patrons wear masks but they are not required. Patrons should check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell, Casey Nicholaw, director/choreographer of such Broadway hits as Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon and Something Rotten!, Agnes Chu, President of Condé Nast Entertainment, and many others who have gone on to success in a variety of fields. Junior Theatre's motto is “Theatre skills are skills for life!”

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

Comments