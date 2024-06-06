Diversionary Theatre Reveals New Artistic Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Starting June 15, 2024, Diversionary Theatre has announced the selection of Sherri Eden Barber as the new Artistic Director. Barber will fill the position left open by the departure of Matt M. Morrow in June of 2023.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Sherri Eden Barber will be joining Diversionary as our new Artistic Director,” conveyed Diversionary Theatre’s Board President Russ Sperling. “Sherri’s incredible experience in professional theatre nationally, and her strong desire to tell stories of our diverse LGBTQIA+ community makes her a perfect fit for Diversionary. The fact that our theatre will be co-led by two women at the top of their field is tremendously exciting for all of us.”

Diversionary Theatre is the nation’s third-oldest LGTBQIA+ theatre dedicated to amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community.

“Bringing Sherri Eden Barber on board as the new Artistic Director of Diversionary Theatre marks an exhilarating milestone for us,” shared Executive Director, Jenny Case. “Sherri's unparalleled creativity and commitment to diverse storytelling align perfectly with our mission. With Sherri, we are poised to ignite the stage with vibrant, inclusive productions. The future of Diversionary is brighter than ever!”



“I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with Jenny in spearheading the next chapter of Diversionary,” expressed the incoming Artistic Director, Sherri Eden Barber. “The creation of a space for LGBTQ+ artists to tell our own stories in 1986 was historic and continues to remain revolutionary and vital today. In my time as Artistic Director I hope to expand this theatre’s impact in San Diego and the theatre community at large as a home and incubator for groundbreaking new work, while deepening our commitment to our roots: LGBTQ+ artists, our stories, and the visibility of our lives.”

Sherri Eden Barber is a director, Artistic Director of Ricochet Collective, and former Resident Director of Hamilton (And Peggy Company). Recent productions: Tiny Beautiful Things with Nia Vardalos (Pasadena Playhouse), To Let Go and Fall (Theater Latté Da), Esperanza Spalding’s Emily’s D+Evolution (Development on European Tour), Happily After Ever (Ricochet Collective – 59E59, Edinburgh Fringe Festival), good friday(The Flea Theater), Only You Can Prevent Wildfires(Ricochet Collective – Teatro Circulo), Gordy Crashes (Ricochet Collective – IRT), Mr. Landing Takes A Fall (The Flea), Herman Kline’s Midlife Crisis (The Beckett), 24 Hour Plays on Broadway with Pablo Schreiber, Laverne Cox, and Melanie Griffith (American Airlines Theatre). Sherri is a recipient of The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Directors Fellowship, a Drama League Directing Fellow, and recipient of the US/UK Exchange Award. RicochetCollective.com | SherriEdenBarber.me



In their search for their new artistic leader, Diversionary had the assistance of the Evolution Management Consultants (EMC). The search was spearheaded by Leandro Zaneti. EMC is a new consulting firm working to support the development of a non-profit sector that is increasingly healthy, inclusive, expansive, and forward-thinking.

Executive Director Jenny Case, alongside former Interim Artistic Director Stephen Brotebeck and Diversionary’s Board of Trustees, worked together to oversee the success of the 2023/24 Season, while the search for their next artistic leader took place. Brotebeck and Case planned Diversionary's upcoming 39th Season, which was announced last month, and will kick off this fall and run through the summer of 2025. The 2024/2025 season is centered around the theme of “Connection,” which arose from a desire to build bridges and connectivity between our community members and those they serve in San Diego, through a universal theme surrounding how we love and who we love, and includes the West Coast premiere of Midnight at the Never Get (October/November 2024) by Mark Sonnenblick and directed by Stephen Brotebeck; the San Diego premiere of We Are Continuous (February/March 2025) by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Kian Kline-Chilton; the Regional premiere of Merry Me (May/June, 2025) by Hansol Jung and a director to be announced.

