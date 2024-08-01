Cygnet Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre proudly presents Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, directed by Sean Murray. This outrageous cult musical is a remount of one of Cygnet Theatre's most Popular Productions, set to tease and delight audiences from September 11 through October 20, 2024.

A satirical tribute to the science fiction and B-list horror movies of the 20th century, the show centers around two naïve lovers, Brad and Janet. Seeking shelter from a thunderstorm in an old castle, they find themselves thrust into the laboratory of mad scientist Dr. Frank ‘N' Furter and his motley crew. Stripped of inhibitions – and their clothes – Brad and Janet embark on a wild, unforgettable journey of pleasure and self-discovery. Reality, fiction, and camp collide in this mash-up of comics, rock and roll, and late-night horror flicks.

Artistic Director Sean Murray, who played the libidinous mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter in Cygnet Theatre's 2016 production, will once again helm the production. He says, "While I'm hanging up my fishnets once and for all, I am incredibly thrilled to direct this fresh, fierce, top-notch cast. One thing we are keeping is the down and dirty, grungy vibe that harkens back to the shows origins as a campy B-movie with a killer rock and roll score."

Stepping into Dr. Frank N. Furter's stilettos this time around is Broadway's Nathan Madden (An American in Paris, Hello Dolly, Chicago). The only returning cast member is Jacob Caltrider, formerly Brad, now taking a seat as Dr. Scott. The rest of the cast include Josh Bradford as Rocky, Drew Bradford as Brad, Faith Carrion as Eddie, Audrey Deubig as Janet, Jasmine January as Columbia, Linda Libby as the Criminologist, Allen Lucky Weaver as Riff Raff, Shanyeyah White: Magenta, and Eli Wood as Phantom.

In addition to direction by Sean Murray, the creative team includes music direction by Patrick Marion, choreography by Luke H. Jacobs, scenic design by Andrew Hull, projection design by Blake McCarty, sound design by TJ Fucella, lighting design by Chris Rynne, costume design by Jennifer Brawn Gittings, props design by Teresa Jove, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, and stage management by Matthew Bantock.

Tickets for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525, or by visiting cygnettheatre.com. Regular ticket prices start at $44.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. As it prepares to relocate to the ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station in 2025, the organization remains committed to enriching the community through transformative theatrical experiences. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.

