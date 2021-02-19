Complete Cast, Creative Team, and Schedule Announced for HAMLET: ON THE RADIO

The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for Hamlet: On the Radio, in a partnership with KPBS. The Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein is transforming his smash-hit 2017 production of William Shakespeare's exhilarating tragedy into an audio-only revival. The 2017 production at the Globe was the most successful in the theatre's history, and all of the principal cast members return to voice their roles in one of the greatest plays ever written. Many of the ensemble also return, along with two new cast members, to round out the company.

Hamlet: On the Radio will air in two parts. The first pairing will premiere on KPBS 89.5 FM on Shakespeare's birthday, Friday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. with the second half airing on Saturday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m. Additional airings are scheduled on Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 p.m. (both parts airing consecutively); Friday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. (one part each day); and Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 p.m. (both parts airing consecutively). All times are Pacific Standard Time (PT). The performance can be heard for free on KPBS Radio 89.5 FM, on the KPBS app and website, and on smart speakers.

On Monday, June 28, after the KPBS broadcasts, the audio production will be available to stream on the Globe's YouTube channel as well as through the theatre's Spotify and Apple podcast channels.

Hamlet tells the story of the young Prince of Denmark, who comes home from college to find his father dead, his mother remarried to his uncle, and a spine-chilling apparition roaming the palace grounds. It's a revenge thriller, ghost story, psychological drama, political epic, and family saga, all packed in one, with unforgettable characters, theatrical masterstrokes, and world-famous lines. This new radio production of the Bard's masterpiece will transport you straight to Denmark's haunted Elsinore castle with a cast featuring some of the nation's finest classical actors.

"It's a joy to be creating art during this agonizing shutdown that's hit us all so hard, and it's a special privilege that the work the Globe is making centers on this astonishing play," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein . " Grantham Coleman and the cast of our hugely successful 2017 production are in top form, and the radio medium allows them to work with an intimacy and spontaneity that's truly thrilling. We're grateful to our friends at KPBS for continuing our fruitful collaboration, and we're pleased to surround the production with a dazzling range of additional programming that offers context, insights, and imaginative connections with Shakespeare and his masterpiece."

The Old Globe will also make the online production available for free to schools in the San Diego area to further its commitment to making theatre matter to more people, including young audiences in our community.

The Old Globe has also announced a schedule of online events in celebration of the upcoming Hamlet: On the Radio. Barry Edelstein will return with a new installment of his acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts our actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast paced, fun, and enlightening. Presented in four episodes on Thursdays, March 4, March 18, April 1, and April 15 at 6:30 p.m. PT, Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book will be available for free on the Globe's website and YouTube channel.

The Old Globe will also include a digital remounting of an exhibit first seen in 2016 during the Globe's celebration of a visit of Shakespeare's First Folio to San Diego. Shakespeare in San Diego: The Virtual Experience showcases original props, costumes, photographs, and ephemera from the Globe's 85-year archive and the Darlene Gould Davies Old Globe Theatre Collection, with a focus on productions of Hamlet and other major works that have made the Globe one of the most important Shakespeare theatres in North America. Utilizing the original exhibit designs of Sean Fanning and Charlotte Devaux, this digital walk-through, created by Fanning and Kevin Anthenill, will be available for free on The Old Globe 's website prior to the premiere of Hamlet: On the Radio. More exciting details will be announced soon.

You can also join The Old Globe in celebrating William Shakespeare , our playwright-in-residence, on his 457th birthday with our sixth annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! AXIS event. This celebration, virtual again this year, will be streamed on Saturday, April 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon PT and will feature exciting theatre, fun activities, and more Bard-inspired surprises for the whole family to enjoy at home.

New episodes of the beloved Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars will provide Globe patrons with an opportunity to closely connect with the artists working on Hamlet: On the Radio. Associate Artistic Director Justin Waldman will interview artists in informal and illuminating presentations of ideas as they discuss their work on the broadcast, at the Globe, and across their careers. The series will share how this project came to life from the unique perspectives of creative artists, technicians, and actors, culminating in the final episode with an interview with Barry Edelstein . An advance broadcast of each episode will be made available exclusively to Globe donors via Zoom. Each episode will be available to the general public on the Globe's YouTube channel and website on the following dates:

On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group, one of the first online programs the Globe created during the COVID-19 shutdown, returns live on Monday, March 1 at 12:00 noon PT and will focus on Hamlet. This free online group offers the opportunity to explore Shakespeare's plays with other audience members and Globe artists and actors through live-streamed discussions and online question-and-answer sessions with Shakespeare scholars and actors. Audiences will read and discuss Shakespeare's plays, and guest artists will join the Globe's Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato for an interactive exploration of the plays and how they make their way from page to stage. This group is intended for adults ages 18 and up, though it is appropriate for enthusiastic preteens and teens. Additional sessions will be held every other Monday at 12:00 noon PT on March 15, March 29, April 12, and April 26.

Note: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe recently announced a new 2021 lineup of programming, including free online work to continue reaching the San Diego community, and in-person shows when we are able to return to our theatres in Balboa Park. Programs include A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program and The Old Globe Coloring Book. Current online arts engagement programs include AETV Theatre Shorts mini-lessons; Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing workshops; new middle school and high school Globe to Go focused resources, a part of School in the Park, which offers free downloadable K-5 resources for teaching; season 3 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative offered at prisons; the exploration of modern poetry The Poet's Tree; Creative Youth Studio, a series of professional development opportunities for youth and high-school theatre enthusiasts; collaborative Mad Libs-style program Word Up!; the AXIS events Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! and Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead; and another year of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio and Theatre Design Studio for high school students and recent graduates.

The Globe recently wrapped its 2021 Powers New Voices Festival, and it will once again host a diverse cohort of talented artists in the Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe