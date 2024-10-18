Cast Set for The Old Globe's AS YOU LIKE IT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team of the annual Globe for All Tour, bringing a free production of As You Like It to communities across the region. Directed by Emil Weinstein (last year's Globe for All Tour of The Comedy of Errors), this show features a multi-talented company of artists bringing a stirring production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County and Tijuana, Mexico. And for the first time in Globe for All history, the free Shakespeare tour has been expanded from three to four weeks of shows.

Performances start on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and run through Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. A full list of venues, dates, and times is below.

Banished from the court by her distrustful uncle, the Duke, Rosalind and her cousin Celia journey to the magical Forest of Arden to escape from their world of oppression. Far from the confines of court life, the duo encounter the dashing Orlando and the follies of young romance ensue. Inspired by the beautiful and storied history of San Diego, Shakespeare's rollicking romantic comedy comes to life with color and music to weave a charming tale of mistaken identity, self-exploration, and the endearing pursuit of love.

“After a successful run last year of the reimagined New Jersey-based rendition of our Globe for All production of The Comedy of Errors, we are excited to have Emil Weinstein return to the director's seat for our 2024 Globe for All Tour,” said Director of Arts Engagement Adena Varner. “This year, we have a touring production of As You Like It. Audiences throughout San Diego County and Tijuana will love this raucous comedy filled with music, magic, and a thrilling story of young love.”

The cast of As You Like It includes Jose Balistrieri (Touchstone/Jacques), Lu Garcia (Amiens), Michael Underhill (Silvius/Charles), Jake Millgard (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior), Emma Svitil (Phoebe), Danielle Chaves (Rosalind), Luana Fontes (Celia), Carter Piggee (Orlando), Vandous Stripling II (Oliver), Layth Haddad (Understudy), and Ella Serrano (Understudy).

In addition to Weinstein, the creative team includes Kristen Flores (Scenic and Props Design), Mayté Martinez (Costume Design), Chandra R.M. Anthenill (Production Stage Manager), and Evelyn G. Myers (Assistant Stage Manager).

Community partners will enjoy this unique Shakespearean experience presented at non-traditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. The tour kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and runs Tuesdays through Sundays for four weeks, with a closing night performance on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 in Balboa Park.

The Globe for All Tour will be presented with free public performances at:

· Tuesday, October 29 at 6:00 p.m.: Wilson Middle School

· Wednesday, October 30 at 6:00 p.m.: Lemon Grove Academy - Roberto Alvarez Auditorium

· Friday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m.: CSUSM - Arts Building

· Saturday, November 2 at 1:00 p.m.: San Diego Central Library

· Saturday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m.: St. John Chaldean Catholic Church

· Saturday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m.: Oceanside Civic Center Library

· Tuesday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.: Casa Familiar - San Ysidro Civic Center

· Wednesday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m.: Lincoln Senior High School

· Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m.: CECUT Tijuana Cultural Center

· Saturday, November 16 at 12:00 p.m.: Naval Base San Diego – Anchors

· Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m.: Bayfront/Mueller Charter School

· Wednesday, November 20 at 6:00 p.m.: Mesa College

· Friday, November 22 at 2:30 p.m.: George L. Stevens Fourth District Seniors Resource Center

· Saturday, November 23 at 1:30 p.m.: Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library

· Sunday, November 24 at noon: House of Charm at The Old Globe

· Sunday, November 24 at 4:00 p.m.: House of Charm at The Old Globe

In addition, the Globe for All Tour will be performed for members of the following organizations (these performances are not open to audiences outside the organization; advance clearance needed for media coverage):

· San Diego Rescue Mission

· SBCS

· Logan Heights Library

· SDCOE - South County Regional Education Center

· Veterans Village of San Diego

· TERI Campus of Life

· Las Colinas Detention Facility

· Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility

· Centinela State Prison

These last performances are NOT open to the public, so PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH ANY DETAILS ABOUT THEM. The non-public performances require advance clearances, and not all venues are open to press. Please contact Stephanie Ochoa to join us and see for yourself exactly what happens as the tour reaches out into the San Diego community!

Although offered for free, registration is required to attend the public community performances. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will depend on the venue's capacity. If registration is full, guests are encouraged to show up and join the walk-in list when the doors open. Walk-in guests will be seated based on availability and can very often be accommodated.

The tour culminates with two low-cost performances offered in The Old Globe's House of Charm Rehearsal Hall in San Diego's Balboa Park on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 at noon and 4:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 1 at noon at TheOldGlobe.org. Regular tickets are $25.

Since the inception of the Globe for All tour in 2014, approximately 16,000 community members have experienced a performance. These tours offer free-of-charge admission to shows in non-theatrical venues such as gymnasiums, cafeterias, shelters, senior centers, refugee community centers, military installations, and correctional facilities, and give audiences an intimate and compelling theatrical experience that fosters a shared sense of connection between performers and audiences. Often the majority of attendees are experiencing live theatre for the very first time.

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II

