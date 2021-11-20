BWW Interview: Bill Buell of EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW at The Old Globe

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW is back in town bringing a fast-paced, fun, and infused with local inspiration version of Dicken's holiday tale to life. Bill Buell who plays Scrooge talks about his history with the story, and the fun of bringing this reimagined story to the stage of The Old Globe through December 26th.

Bill Buell plays Ebenezer Scrooge, everyone's favorite Victorian curmudgeon (and not to be confused with the green fuzzy holiday curmudgeon playing next door). The show blends music, comedy, a lot of fun, and of course all of those iconic ghosts to tell the story with a distinct San Diego twist.

Christmas Past

Reading "A Christmas Carol" has long been a beloved family tradition for Buell, and he even made his first appearance on stage as Scrooge with his Father during the holiday season. His first performance as the miserly Scrooge happened as a little kid in Warsaw, thanks to his Fathers' career in the American Diplomatic service. Because the Swedish Embassy had a stage, that is where Buell first tackled the character of Ebenezer Scrooge for an audience.

" My Dad was the narrator playing Dickens and it was me and another kid doing a truncated version of 'A Christmas Carol'. The fun thing was the Polish makeup artists were some of the best in the world and put a pig's bladder on my head and made me look like I was a wizened, small, old man - it was unbelievable.

I don't really remember who was in the audience but I'm sure it was family, friends, other diplomats - the diplomatic community was tight-knit because it was during the Cold War. So the idea of coming back and playing it at my age feels full circle."

Christmas Present

For Buell being able to perform this story, which has been an integral part of his life and holiday celebration, in such a comedic way is a delightful twist while keeping the heart of the story.

"It keeps the heart and beauty of the story without a doubt, everyone goes on that journey. But it has a lot of fun, silly, and humor and it's only five people in the entire cast.

George Abud, Orville Mendoza, Cathryn Wake, and Jacque Wilke play all the other roles and they're all wonderful actors. We make fun references to San Diego and hopefully make the story even closer to the audience's experience in this particular locale."

Christmas Future

A family-friendly show, Buell hopes that anyone who sees it takes away a message to have fun, laugh, and that life can be better if we're a little bit nicer.

"I hope the adults have a blast and be reminded of the story and laugh a lot because it's just a big party. The kids, I hope the kids are so involved in what's going on with the snow, and the characters held through it, but I think if they follow it they know there was this horrible old man who learned to be nice and life was better."

How to Get Tickets

EBENEZER SCROOGE'S BIG SAN DIEGO CHRISTMAS SHOW is playing on the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, in San Diego's Balboa Park through December 26th. Ticket and showtime information can be found at www.theoldglobe.org or by calling (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623).

All patrons who attend an event or performance at the Globe will be required to either be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination or provide proof of the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the theatre. For all patrons under the age of 12, whose age does not yet permit vaccination, we recommend taking a COVID-19 PCR or antigen ("rapid") test before attending the Globe to ensure they are healthy and free of COVID-19. Masks are required at all times while indoors, regardless of testing status or age. Additional details are available here .

