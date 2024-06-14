Youth Orchestras Of San Antonio Unveils 24/25 Concert Series Featuring 'Carmina Burana' & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Antonio, Texas-Youth Orchestras of San Antonio has revealed its 2024/25 YOSA Philharmonic concert season with incredible and classic musical selections and special guest performances in the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. This year, YOSA has added an additional holiday concert to make the season extra bright.

YOSA Music Director and Philharmonic Conductor Troy Peters will take the audience on a musical journey through the music inspired by Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic love, the lively orchestral arrangements, and poignant choral pieces to celebrate the holidays, the raw emotion and energy of Orff's 24 medieval poems in "Carmina Burana," and the vibrant orchestration and dramatic storytelling with Stravinsky's magical Firebird.

"The musicians of the YOSA Philharmonic are the best young players in South Texas. When their energy meets the skill of our world-class guest artists, something unforgettable happens at every YOSA Philharmonic concert," said Peters.

On sale now, save up to 30% on each concert by purchasing a YOSA 2024/25 Season Subscription. Individual tickets go on sale in August 2024. Prices for a single ticket will range between $15 to $35.

Go to www.yosa.org/concerts to purchase subscriptions.

Star-Crossed

· November 3, 2024

· 7 p.m.

· The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Join the YOSA Philharmonic for "Star-Crossed" and experience the passionate music inspired by Shakespeare's timeless tale of tragic young love. The evening features Tchaikovsky's lush "Romeo and Juliet" Overture-Fantasy and selections from Prokofiev's dramatic "Romeo and Juliet" ballet, both beautifully evoking the romance and struggle in the classic tale. Reimagining the story in 20th-century New York City, Bernstein's "West Side Story" Overture inspires with lively jazz rhythms and harmonies.

Acclaimed electric guitarist James Moore performs as soloist in the Texas premiere of Daron Hagen's "Film Noir" Electric Guitar Concerto, a piece inspired by iconic film music and pop culture from "Casablanca" to James Bond and beyond. It will be an unforgettable evening with the young musicians of YOSA Capriccio Strings opening the performance.

· Tickets from $15 and up.

· www.yosa.org/starcrossed

A Holiday Spectacular

· December 21, 2024

· 7 p.m.

· The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

"A Holiday Spectacular" is a celebration that promises to delight audiences of all ages! Join Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) and the Children's Chorus of San Antonio (CCSA) for an evening filled with classic Christmas songs and other holiday favorites. With lively orchestral arrangements to poignant choral pieces, this festive concert is the perfect way to enjoy the holiday season, so gather your friends and family for a night of music and merriment!

· Tickets from $15 and up.

· www.yosa.org/holiday

Carmina Burana

· March 2, 2025

· 7 p.m.

· The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The YOSA Philharmonic proudly presents a full performance of Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana" with the San Antonio Mastersingers. Known for its thunderous rhythms and soaring melodies, Orff's raucous setting of 24 medieval poems engages with themes of love, life, and fate with satirical undertones. Experience the raw emotion and energy of this powerful choral work live and in its entirety. YOSA Repertory Strings will open the performance, setting the stage for this epic night of music.

· Tickets from $15 and up.

· www.yosa.org/carmina

Firebird Dance

· May 11, 2025

· 7 p.m.

· The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

The YOSA Philharmonic season finale "Firebird Dance" is a celebration of lively dance traditions and powerful storytelling. The evening culminates in Stravinsky's "The Firebird," a fairytale ballet based on Russian folklore, featuring the remarkable young dancers of San Antonio Youth Ballet. Energetic dance compositions by Gustav Holst and American contemporary composer Kenji Bunch build to the excitement of the grand finale, along with a soloist performance by the talented 2024/25 YOSA Concerto Competition winner. YOSA Prelude Strings, the youngest YOSA musicians, will open this musical evening of dance and fantasy you won't want to miss.

· Tickets from $15 and up

· www.yosa.org/firebird

About

YOSA provides young musicians of all background the opportunity to play music together so they can learn, grow, and thrive while connecting with the community. YOSA changes kids' lives through music. We provide transformative music experiences to more than 2,500 young musicians ages 8-20 through YOSA Orchestras, YOSA Summer Symphony Camp, and YOSA School Partnerships. www.YOSA.org

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



