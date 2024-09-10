The Majestic Empire Foundation and San Antonio Broadway Theatre to Launch New Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Majestic Empire Foundation and San Antonio Broadway Theatre are launching a new partnership that will bring a season of professional-quality theatrical productions featuring the talented youth of San Antonio and South Texas to one of the city's most esteemed stages, the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

This exciting collaboration aims to provide young performers with a unique opportunity to showcase their talents on one of San Antonio's most premier stages, while also enriching the cultural landscape of San Antonio. Their inaugural collaborative season will feature Mainstage production of School of Rock and 13 with guest Equity Artists and Hadestown: Teen Edition, all presented with the high production values and artistic excellence that both organizations are known for bringing to the stage. School of Rock is scheduled for January 17-19, 2025. 13 is scheduled for May 16-18, 2025, and Hades: Teen Edition is July 19-20, 2025.

"The Majestic Empire Foundation is committed to fostering the youth performing artists in our community, and this partnership with San Antonio Broadway Theatre is a natural extension of that mission," said Jaselyn Blanchard-Pace, Executive Director of The Majestic Empire Foundation. "By helping showcase these young performers on the stage of the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, we are not only nurturing the next generation of artists but also providing audiences with a chance to experience the vibrancy and talent that our youth have to offer at a top-tier performing venue-the Empire Theatre."

San Antonio Broadway Theatre, known for its dedication to producing top-tier theatrical productions, will bring its expertise in production, direction, and performance to the partnership. The organization's collaboration with The Majestic Empire Foundation will ensure that the youth involved receive professional training and mentorship and a top-tier production experience, helping them develop their skills and confidence on stage.

"San Antonio Broadway Theatre is excited to partner with The Majestic Empire Foundation to create a platform where the youth of San Antonio can shine," said Lauren Cosio-Kotkowski, Executive Director of San Antonio Broadway Theatre. "This partnership allows us to extend our reach and impact, providing young performers with the opportunity to engage with theatre in a meaningful way and continue our mission of integrating Broadway-quality and local talent to showcase professional productions that contribute to the evolving San Antonio arts scene in an incredible venue."

The first production under this partnership debuted this past July with the critically acclaimed production of Legally Blonde Jr., featuring the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio, a spectacular showcase of young talent and creativity. The community is encouraged to support these young performers and enjoy the unique theatrical experiences that this partnership will bring to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre.

For more information about upcoming performances and how to get involved, please visit themajesticempirefdn.org or sabroadwaytheatre.com and be sure to follow @themajesticempirefdn and @officialsabt.

