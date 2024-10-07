The Fredericksburg Theater Company to Hold Auditions for PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fredericksburg Theater Company is holding auditions for their Winter Musical, Peter and the Starcatcher, on OCTOBER 27th and 28th at 6:00 PM at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg, Texas.

This Tony Award-winning musical is based on the best-selling novels and upends the century-old story of how an orphan boy becomes the legendary Peter Pan. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes. With characters such as Black Stache and Smee, this highly theatrical production playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

The original Broadway production was a deliberately low-budget spectacle: an extravaganza of staging that relied on suggestion and storytelling. The script, jam-packed with poetry, fart jokes, gentle lyricism, and numerous nods to pop culture, is a coming-of-age adventure story about how a nameless orphan -- inspired by a remarkable and ambitious girl -- became the strange and celebrated hero that is the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up.

A true ensemble piece, FTC is looking for actors who love to tell stories. Every member of the cast will have a key role in this production. For two-and-a-half hours, a handful of actors make theatrical magic by playing dozens of characters: sailors, pirates, British naval officers, Mollusk natives, and orphans in addition to eighteen major roles.

Anyone looking to audition must prepare a song to perform for the directing. We aren't looking for the best voices, we want people who can perform a story. There will be cold readings at the auditions.

Peter and the Starcatcher will be directed by FTC's Artistic Director, Courtney LeFan. Musical direction by returning guest director, Rhonda Behrends. Peter opens February 14th, 2025 and runs for three weekends. Tickets will go on sale January 27th, 2025.

For questions or more information, please contact Courtney LeFan or visit us online. www.fbgtc.org/audition.

Comments