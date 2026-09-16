NALAC Reveals $300,000 in Grant Awards for Latinx/é Artists

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This Hispanic Heritage Month, the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) will celebrate the creative spirit and resilience of its comunidad as they announce the recipients of the 2026 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) grants.

With $300,000 in awards, they honor the powerful, innovative work of Latinx/é artists and ensembles across the United States, including Puerto Rico, who enrich the arts and culture landscape and champion social justice through their creative work.

This year, they are awarding 20 grants totaling $100,000 through the 2026 NFA: Individuals and Ensembles Meet the Moment grant. These $5,000 grants support artistic and cultural projects that empower Latinx/é artists and ensembles to advance social justice in addressing public concerns and/or influencing social change in their communities through the arts.

Additionally, they are awarding five $40,000 grants, totaling $200,000, as Catalyst for Change Fellowships. These fellowships strengthen community-informed projects that harness the power of art for social change, fueled by radical imagination in the pursuit of racial justice. The fellowships aim to uplift Latinx/é culture workers who engage their communities through art, fostering civic participation and activism to create profound systemic change.

For over 20 years, the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) has stood as the premier national grant program dedicated exclusively to supporting Latinx/é artists and arts organizations. Since its inception, NALAC has distributed over 1,300 grants to Latinx/é artists, cultural workers and arts organizations, reflecting an investment of more than $8 million in the Latinx/é arts and culture field across the United States, including Puerto Rico.

This year's NFA application response reflects the incredible breadth of creativity and cultural work within our communities. The 2026 NFA received over 500 applicants across programs, emphasizing the necessity for increased funding and support in the arts sector. That response also strengthens NALAC's resolve to advocate for greater investment and expanded resources for Latinx/é artists and cultural organizations nationwide.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 08 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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