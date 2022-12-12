Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; at Brownsville Repertory Theatre Leads Best Ensemble Performance!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Standings - 12/12/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Caty Wantland - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 26%

Jeremiah Jordan - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 25%

Madison Grumbles - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Alonzo Corona - HAIRSPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre 9%

Sarah Peters, Felicia McBride Guerra, Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Kahlee Moore - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 5%

Heidi Melton - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 4%

Luís García Jr. - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Kahlee Moore - CINDERELLA - Woodlawn Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sherry Bettersworth, Deb Nicosia - LION KING - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 22%

Chasity Trajcheski - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Celeste Cavazos - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 8%

Michael Ciaramitaro - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Chasity Trajcheski - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Jill Campos - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 5%

Ixchel Cuellar - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 5%

Kathy Hunt - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 4%

Marshall Chase - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 4%

Rose Kennedy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 4%

Rachael Lorenzetti - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Rose Kennedy - HAIR SPRAY - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 2%

Ruby Armendariz - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Ixchel Cuellar - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Rose Kennedy - ELF THE MUSICAL - Woodlawn Theatre, San Antonio, Tx 1%

Rebecca Vidal - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Darcell Bios - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 25%

Chris Ikner - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 21%

Steve Reily - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Garrett Bettersworth - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 11%

Claudia de Vasco - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 10%

Sherry Bettersworth - MOANA - New Braunfels Performing Arts 5%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 5%

Jeryl Hoover - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Chris Ikner - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 3%

Rebecca Kritzer - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Betty Hukill - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Chris Ikner - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 32%

Steve Riley - LEND ME A TENORR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 22%

Juan Carlos Calderon - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 15%

Vanessa Rae Lerma - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Pat Hoppe - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 5%

Rob Olivas - MISERY - The Harlequin 4%

José Rubén DeLeon - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Addison Powers - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Omar Leos - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Shawn Hardee - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 2%

Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin 2%

Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Christine Crowley - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 22%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 20%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 16%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 9%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 8%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 7%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

MARY POPPINS - FTC 1%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Thurman - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 24%

Faith Castaneda - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Ben Mitchell - MOANA - New Beaunfels Performing Arts 17%

Larry Martinez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 11%

Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 7%

Larry Marrinez - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 6%

Larry Martinez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 5%

Faith Castenda - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Daniel Melton - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Pedro Ramirez - ROOSTERS - Roosters 2%

Roy Moya - MAN OF THE FLESH - Teatro Audaz 2%

Addison Powers - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Addison Power - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Pedro Ramirez - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Darrin Newhardt - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 25%

Faith Reily - DISNEY DESCENDANTS JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%

Gino Rivera - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 17%

Jaime Ramirez - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre 11%

Shawn Kjos - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 10%

Jaime Ramirez - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 7%

Landon Priess - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Hunter Garrett - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Hunter Garrett - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%



Best Musical

THE COLOR PURPLE - The WoodLawnTheatre 21%

FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 18%

MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 13%

LION KING - New Braunfels Performing Arts 11%

AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 9%

FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 8%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 5%

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

MOANA JR - New Braunfels Performing Arts 3%

MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 2%

CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 2%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE MESQUITE TREE BY DAVID DAVILA - Teatro Audaz 63%

EINSTEIN’S WRONG ABOUT EVERYTHING - Overtime 37%



Best Performer In A Musical

Lucero Garcia - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 16%

Danica McKinney - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 12%

Faith Reily - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

Madelynn Gonzalez - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Mitchell Correia - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 9%

Campy Rodriguez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

Emma Grubbs - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 6%

Giselle Galindo - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 5%

Amy De La Rosa - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 4%

Nick Glavac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 4%

Edward Burkley - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Kairi Pyle - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Alonzo Corona - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 2%

Heidi Eubanks - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

James Beene - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Kahlee Moore - A CHORUS LINE - Woodlawn Theatre 1%

Jeryl Hoover - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Alexis Semevolos-Velazquez - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Mandy Martinez - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

Elliott Dooley - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Christy Brown - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Bianka Torres - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theater 1%

Katie Molina - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Audrey Federici - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Michael Cooling - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Viviana Cavazos - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 29%

Steve Reily - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Laura Garza - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 15%

Whitney Marlett - MISERY - The Harlequin 6%

Eric Alvarado - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Faith Kasukonis - SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Ivan Ortega - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

William Wayne Windle - ALL MY SONS` - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 3%

Campy Rodriguez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Greg Dew - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, Texas 2%

Susan Wilder - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Anna Gangai - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Bethany Najera - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

Salvador Valadez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Lara Wright - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St Mary’s university 1%

Aiden Anzaldua - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 1%

Vic Trevino - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 1%

David Moore - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

George Kendall - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLFE - St. Mary’s University 1%

Payton Duvernay - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%



Best Play

THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 30%

LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Company 21%

BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 16%

THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 8%

MISERY - Harlequin 6%

ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 6%

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 5%

ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Grabill - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 25%

Sandra Byerly - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 21%

Judd Vermillion - SCROOGE, THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 19%

Esther Burton - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 10%

Max Estudillo - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 10%

Nikki Folsom, Kim Valles, Robert Olivas - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 5%

Judd Vermillion - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Daniel Melton - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Curtis Ashby - A DOLLS HOUSE PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Robert Olivas, Shawn Kjos - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - FOREVER PLAID - Fredericksburg Theater Company 26%

Axa Soria - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 21%

Michael Randolph - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 13%

Nikki Folsom, Mando Aussenac - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 10%

Cole Castañeda - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - MISERY - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 6%

Chase Jentz - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Chase Jentz - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 5%

Shawn Kjos, Robert Olivas - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 5%

Cole Castañeda - A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Evonne Nathaniel - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Woodlawn Theatre 12%

Faith Reily - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 12%

Kate Mitchell - THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - New Braunfels Performing Arts 10%

Jimena Herrera - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Michelle Bortoni - MARIACHI GIRL - Teatro Audaz 10%

Alondra Loya - FLASHDANCE THE MUSICAL - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

Jordan Gomez - ROCK OF AGES - New Braunfels Performing Arts 7%

Rebekah Williams - THE COLOR PURPLE - Woodlawn Theatre 7%

Amy Mireles - AMERICAN MARIACHI - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 6%

Rebekah Williams - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Public Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Joshua Pena Buce - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 3%

Aiden Anzaldua - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 2%

AJ Salazar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

Kairi Pyle - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Zac Tiedemann - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater 2%

Jeff Jeffers - SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Melissa Zara-Cousin - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 1%

Elliott Dooley - LEND ME A TENOR - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Kevin Cox - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 1%

Ryan Hoover - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Co 1%

Barry Sikes - MARY POPPINS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Joel Baumann - CABARET - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 0%

Lucinda Harvey - SCROOGE! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Heidi Melton - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Melissa Dean - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 19%

Jacob Granado - THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 12%

Ixchel Cuellar - BAD HOMBRES / GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 12%

Anastacia Islas - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Elise Lopez - THE MESQUITE TREE - Teatro Audaz 9%

Rodney Carlson - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 9%

Mary Jane Windle - ALL MY SONS - The Texas Theatre, Seguin, TX 7%

John Perez - BAD HOMBRES/ GOOD WIVES - Teatro Audaz 6%

Marisa Varela - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 4%

Matthew Dominguez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Kelli Grant - PRESENT LAUGHTER - Boerne Community Theatre 3%

Lucero Perez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 3%

Lisa Suarez - ROOSTERS - The Classic Theatre of San Antonio 2%

Emily Paredes - ASSISTED LIVING - Harlequin Theatre Fort Sam Houston 2%

