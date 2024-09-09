LYRIC & THE KEYS World Premiere to be Presented at Magik Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What better way to celebrate the unique vision the Magik Theatre brings to San Antonio's performing arts community than by kicking off its latest season with a world premiere of an original musical? Lyric and the Keys tells the story of Lyric, a second-grader struggling to read and too intimidated to ask her new teacher for help. But with the support of the school janitor, Mr. Hartley, and his homemade junk robot, Lyric finds the courage she needs to overcome her literacy challenges. With a childhood-centered production, catchy melodies, and a positive message celebrating diverse learning journeys, Lyric and the Keys is a perfect showcase for Magik's mission to provide high-quality theatre for young audiences.

Lyric's story is inspired by the play's author, Roxanne Schroeder-Arce, now the associate dean of the University of Texas College of Fine Arts' teacher preparation program. Growing up in a rural trailer park with a single mother whose formal education stopped at eighth grade, Schroeder-Arce struggled to find her place at school. "My teacher was nothing like my mom, and while she was nice to me, I was deeply intimidated by what I perceived as her perfection and couldn't learn from her," said Schroeder-Arce. "Lucky for me, the janitor at my school (who talked and dressed more like my family members) saw me struggling to read and stepped in to help. Lyric and the Keys is about how anyone can be a student and a teacher to anyone else."

During the early days of the pandemic, Schroeder-Arce sent an early draft of Lyric and the Keys to Magik Theatre Artistic Director Anthony Runfola, and the long journey to commission the musical for Magik's stage began. "It is a testament to the fact that everyone who works at a school contributes to a young person's education," said Runfola, about what drew him to Lyric's story, "[and] everyone learns at their own pace. Education is not one size fits all."

Fittingly for the production's title and main character, music is a big part of Lyric and the Keys-Lyric's mom Melody expresses herself through singing and playing her guitar. Renowned singer/songwriter Jenn Hartmann Luck proved to be an ideal collaborator in developing the score and musical numbers. Like Melody, Luck writes her music on guitar and, along with arranger Ezri Killeen, decided that the best way to honor Lyric and Melody's musical bond was through a single acoustic guitar played live on stage. "What I really love about the evolution of this musical is that while it is inspired by Roxanne's life, Lyric is her own little girl. She is so smart, and she comes from a difficult situation, and she finds a way to overcome it with the support of the adults in her life," said Luck. "Everyone who comes to see Lyric and the Keys will leave feeling inspired and challenged."

After two years of development, Lyric and the Keys will premiere on September 28. Hannah Rodriguez plays Lyric and Amy Bouquet plays Mr. Hartley's junk robot, CC the Confidence Cat. Benjamin Bazán portrays Mr. Hartley, Clarissa Ramos is the teacher Miss Reed, and Tory Ross plays Lyric's mom Melody. As with all Magik productions, the organization offers multiple ways for the community to engage with Lyric and the Keys, from a party in the park on opening day to performances geared towards special needs audiences.

SPECIAL EVENTS AND PERFORMANCES

Opening Party in the Park | Saturday, September 28, 4:30 p.m., show at 6:00 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of family fun in Hemisfair Park, celebrating the world premiere of Lyric and the Keys! Live music, treats, and a kid-friendly guitar-themed craft help kick off Magik's new season.

Pay What You Wish Performance | Sunday, September 29, 3:00 p.m.

As part of Magik Theatre's mission to make theatre accessible to everyone, the organization holds one donation-based performance. Tickets are only available at the door on September 29.

Sensory-Friendly Performance | Saturday, October 5, 10:00 a.m.

Audience members on the autism spectrum and those with sensory issues can take in a special performance of Lyric and the Keys designed just for them. Kids and adults are free to be themselves in this relaxed, judgment-free theatre experience.

American Sign Language Interpreted Performance | Saturday, October 5, 2:00 p.m.

Patrons who communicate with ASL can attend this performance featuring Robert Cardoza, the San Antonio theatre community's primary American Sign Language interpreter.

2024-2025 TICKET OPTIONS

Magik Theatre offers multiple ways for patrons to experience the best children's theatre in San Antonio. Magik is a cherished arts institution that has been providing families with professional, accessible, literature-based theatre and education since 1994. Located in Hemisfair Park, families can catch the show, enjoy a day of play exploring Yanaguana Garden, grab a meal at one of the many restaurants on site and make Magikal memories. Season subscriptions, Flex Passes, and single ticket sales are available now.

SEASON SUBSCRIPTION PRICING

Four Show Subscription $70 per person (Savings of 30% off single ticket prices)

Three Show Subscription $55.50 per person (Savings of 26% off single ticket prices)

Season ticket holders will also have access to sneak peek performances, special VIP invitations and other surprises throughout the season. No fees to exchange unexpired tickets to another date. Expires June 1, 2025.

FLEX PASS PRICING

Ten Flex Passes $190

A Flex Pass is a package of 10 tickets that can be used for any production at Magik Theatre. Flex passes can be used any way patrons wish throughout the season. Use them one or two at a time, or all together. No fees to exchange unexpired tickets to another date. Expires June 1, 2025.

SINGLE TICKETS

$25 for adults

$20 for children (ages 3-17), Military, Seniors, Educators & Students

Children under 2 years old are free.

Purchase season subscriptions, flex passes, and single tickets online, via phone (210) 227-2751, and in person at Magik Theatre's Box Office (420 S Alamo, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9 am - 5 pm.

If a child under 2 uses a seat, even a car or booster seat, the patron must pay for a general admission ticket. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more people. For questions and further inquiries, contact info@magiktheatre.org

