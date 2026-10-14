Carnaval De Los Muertos to Return to Elmendorf Lake Park
The ensemble's 40-year tradition will feature hand-made costumes with embedded lights and community vendors.
This year's Day of The Dead Lantern Release Celebration at Elmendorf Lake Park will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This celebration brings the community together for a day of remembrance for those friends and loved ones who have passed on.
The honoring is marked by the release of lanterns into Elmendorf Lake, followed by URBAN-15's annual "Carnaval de Los Muertos" procession. The Lantern Release will take place at 6:30pm, followed by the Carnaval de Los Muertos Procession at 7:30pm.
Illuminated in brilliant hand-made costumes, URBAN-15's ensemble will perform along the paths at Elmendorf Lake Park in an annual tradition that began 40 years ago. Carnaval de Los Muertos is a magical spectacle of motion, imagery, sound, and color. The dancers in their costumes of embedded lights and the glowing banners imbedded with photos of our dearly departed, proceed in an illuminated procession that evokes floating spirits passing through our city.
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