Carnaval De Los Muertos to Return to Elmendorf Lake Park

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This year's Day of The Dead Lantern Release Celebration at Elmendorf Lake Park will take place on Sunday, November 1, 2026. This celebration brings the community together for a day of remembrance for those friends and loved ones who have passed on.

The honoring is marked by the release of lanterns into Elmendorf Lake, followed by URBAN-15's annual "Carnaval de Los Muertos" procession. The Lantern Release will take place at 6:30pm, followed by the Carnaval de Los Muertos Procession at 7:30pm.

Illuminated in brilliant hand-made costumes, URBAN-15's ensemble will perform along the paths at Elmendorf Lake Park in an annual tradition that began 40 years ago. Carnaval de Los Muertos is a magical spectacle of motion, imagery, sound, and color. The dancers in their costumes of embedded lights and the glowing banners imbedded with photos of our dearly departed, proceed in an illuminated procession that evokes floating spirits passing through our city.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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