DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Play San Antonio's Woodlawn Pointe

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La Bête Productions will present Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, written by comedy duo Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, bringing a retro new take on the well-known vampire to San Antonio audiences. The production runs October 15 through November 1 at Woodlawn Pointe for only $25 a seat.

La Bête Productions is capping off its first full season with a live spectacle perfect for Halloween. After the successful summer run of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest which was hailed for its scenic brilliance and poignant performances, La Bête is ready to take that same level of onstage mastery and direct it into an over-the-top comedy.

About the Production - With a stage floor that could've been pulled from Studio 54, and a lighting arrangement that will make the BeeGees jealous, La Bête Productions brings its company of San Antonio theatre artists to put a funky comic twist to a bleak gothic tale. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors promises an evening of big characters, wild costumes and wigs, and plenty of laughs.

About the Story - When a young, geeky English real estate agent travels to Transylvania to meet a mysterious client, he finds himself face-to-face with Count Dracula. A busty vampire hunter soon joins the pursuit of the vampire in a comedy full of quick costume changes, a funky soundtrack, and plenty of pop-culture surprises. Five actors bring a wild collection of characters to the stage as the story rocks Transylvania like you've never seen before.

Halloween Party - On Saturday, October 31, La Bête will host a special late-night Halloween party at Woodlawn Pointe. Doors open at 9:00 p.m., followed by a live-interactive performance of Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at 10:00 p.m. The price of the ticket includes food and drinks, a costume contest, and disco karaoke with Dracula after the show. Halloween party tickets are $65 until all the tickets are gone.

Event Details

Dates: October 15-November 1, 2026

Venue: Woodlawn Pointe, 702 Donaldson Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201

Presented by: La Bête Productions

Halloween party: Saturday, October 31; doors at 9:00 p.m., performance at 10:00 p.m.

Tickets: https://www.labeteproductions.com

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