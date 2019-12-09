BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards Update: MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre Leads Best Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Best Actor under 18

Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 26%

Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 18%

Nickie Barron - BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS - The Harlequin 12%

Best Actress under 18

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%

Austyn Hennigan - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 12%

Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Choreography

Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 38%

Courtnie Mercer - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%

Heidi Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Best Costume Designer for a Musical

Lanza Teague - MADAGASCAR - The Point Theatre 37%

Sarah Brookes - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 22%

Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company 16%

Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)

Lanza Teague - THE COMPLETE WORKA OF WILLIAM AHAKESPEARE, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 38%

Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 24%

Jolene Keefer & Nita Regester - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%

Best Director of a Musical

Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 29%

David Nanny - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 18%

Jim Weisman - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater company 12%

Best Director of a Play (non-musical)

Sarah Derousseau - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 23%

David Remschel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 16%

Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 15%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 23%

Robby French - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 16%

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 15%

Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 12%

Pierre Minjauw - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

Ken DeZarn - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Ambra Starr - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 23%

Athena Boneta - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 12%

Hannah Cox - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Tasha Remschel - THESE SHINING LIVES - The Point Theatre 17%

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 16%

Ann Reynolds - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Musical (Local)

MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre, Ingram 22%

RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%

WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%

Best Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Majestic Theater 39%

WICKED - The majestic theatre 25%

WAITRESS - The majestic theatre 14%

Best Play (non-musical) (Local)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 18%

COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre, Ingram 12%

NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Scenic Designer of a Musical

Jeff Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 23%

Jeremy Whittington - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 13%

Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio 13%

Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)

Jenny Taylor - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 28%

Jeffery Cunningham - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theatre Company 27%

Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany 22%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 14%

Andrew Cannon - FOOTLOOSE - Playhouse 2000 8%

Caleb Dreyer - FROZEN JR. - Fredericksburg theater company 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Jason Rittimann - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare, ABRIDGED - The Point Theatre 17%

Jeffery Hensel - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 15%

Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio 11%

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio 26%

Julie Coe - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 19%

Seabrook Jones - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre 14%

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Jessica Sturm - NO ROOM FOR A PICTURE ON THE BLANK WALL - The Point Theatre 20%

Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 13%

Crystn Burroughs - SANDERS FAMILY CHRISTMAS - The Point Theatre 12%

Best Theater

Fredericksburg Theater Company 25%

The Point Theater Ingram, Texas 20%

Performing Arts San Antonio 14%

