Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID

On stage through January 28th.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.

Disney's Timeless Darling! Join us under the sea as only HCT can create! Ariel defies her father and leaves to be part of the glorious world above the sea. She finds her Prince and exciting new friends ... but danger lurks! Beloved songs! ... Under the Sea ... Part of Your World ... Kiss the Girl! Swim in an ocean of wonder with Sebastian and his colorful cohorts! Relish the music of eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, and Ashman, Slater and Wright. A treasured fable to capture your heart! Extraordinary staging... A gift for the entire family!







Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley Universitys Noorda Center Ch Photo
Review: Jessica Vosk Leaves Audience At Utah Valley University's Noorda Center Cheering For More - Twice
What did our critic think of JESSICA VOSK LEAVES AUDIENCE BEGGING FOR MORE - TWICE at Noorda Center For The Performing Arts?
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert Photo
ELIJAH Will Be the 40th Anniversary Tanner Gift of Music Concert
Felix Mendelssohn's monumental oratorio Elijah will be the 40th anniversary program in the O.C. Tanner Gift of Music series. The work will be performed in two concerts on Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.   
Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater Photo
Review: Carmen Cusack Triumphed in BRIGHT STAR in Concert at the Eccles Theater
Carmen Cusack triumphantly returned to her Tony-nominated starring role of Alice Murphy in BRIGHT STAR in Concert, which played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Friday, January 20, 2023.
The Utah Symphony to Present CARMINA BURANA Next Week Photo
The Utah Symphony to Present CARMINA BURANA Next Week
The two evening concerts will take place Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City. In addition, the Utah Symphony will also perform two dynamic pieces—Joshua Cerdenia's Feuertrunken (Fire-Drunk) and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite (1919). 

More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: THE LION KING Celebrates 21 Years in Hamburg With Special Performance of 'Endless Night'VIDEO: THE LION KING Celebrates 21 Years in Hamburg With Special Performance of 'Endless Night'
January 17, 2023

Watch as Gino Emnes, who originated the role of Simba on stage in Hamburg in 2001, performs a special interpretation of 'Endless Night' in celebration of the production's 21st Anniversary.
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'VIDEO: Sara Bareilles & Brandi Carlile Duet 'She Used To Be Mine'
January 12, 2023

Sara Bareilles teamed up for a duet of She Used To Be Mine from Waitress with Brandi Carlile at Girls Just Wanna Weekend. Check out video of the performance.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMALVIDEO: Get A First Look At Atlanta Lyric Theatre's NEXT TO NORMAL
January 11, 2023

Get a first look at Atlanta Lyric Theatre's production of Next to Normal, which begins performances February 16th through February 26th.
VIDEO: Get A First Look At Javier Camarena in L'ELISIR D'AMOREVIDEO: Get A First Look At Javier Camarena in L'ELISIR D'AMORE
January 11, 2023

Watch as Javier Camarena sings excerpts from Nemorino’s arias in Acts I and II in the final dress rehearsal. The production is directed by Bartlett Sher and conducted by Michele Gamba.
Video: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORAVideo: First Look At The Met Opera's New Production Of FEDORA
January 3, 2023

Get a first look at The Met Opera's new production of Fedora in all new videos!
share