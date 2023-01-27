VIDEO: Hale Center Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Get a first look at Hale Center Theatre's incredible production of The Little Mermaid, on stage through January 28th.

Disney's Timeless Darling! Join us under the sea as only HCT can create! Ariel defies her father and leaves to be part of the glorious world above the sea. She finds her Prince and exciting new friends ... but danger lurks! Beloved songs! ... Under the Sea ... Part of Your World ... Kiss the Girl! Swim in an ocean of wonder with Sebastian and his colorful cohorts! Relish the music of eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, and Ashman, Slater and Wright. A treasured fable to capture your heart! Extraordinary staging... A gift for the entire family!



