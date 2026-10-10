Review: THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Timp Arts is Side-Splittingly Hilarious

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Directed by Andrew Jefferies, THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Timp Arts is side-splittingly hilarious and an absolute must-see this season.

Based on Charles Dickens' unfinished final novel, Rupert Holmes’ THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD follows a merry band of characters in an interactive and metatheatrical comedy set in the Victorian era. Utilizing pithy wit, improvisation, and audience voting, no two shows end the same which makes for a thrilling time at the fictional Music Hall Royale in this whodunit musical.

Lily Shepherd plays the titular role (among others) and is as amusing as her Music Hall counterpart Alice Nutting is a prima donna.

Wayne Keller III’s Chairman serves as the evening’s narrator/director and masterfully balances moving the story forward while still allowing (and reacting to) audience interactions through improvisation. This makes for an intimate and hilarious show and reinforces that no two shows are alike. Keller’s delivery of witty wordplay and euphemistic jokes is particularly impressive and will keep you laughing so long you might miss their next one.

Mark Gordon’s portrayal of John Jasper, Edwin Drood’s uncle with an affinity for opium, is brilliantly compelling. Melodramatic and cunning, it’s hard to take your eyes off him as he works hard to throw you for a loop. He keeps you guessing, both in terms of who the murderer is as well as what comedic feat or impassioned song he’ll showcase next.

When Gordan and Keller join forces, most notably during “Both Sides of the Coin”, the brilliance of their portrayals is magnified tenfold. It’s no mystery that these two belong on the stage.

Other notable performances among an incredibly strong cast include Taylor Ann Jaeger’s Rosa Bud, Alexa Thompson’s Helena Landless, Kristyan Williams’ Princess Puffer, and Beck Mercury’s Bazzard.

Good whodunits are inherently adept at keeping you at the edge of your seat, but this talented cast is so captivating that, even if Holmes’ script was somehow less incredible, they still would have you waiting with bated breath & swirling theories.

Though the intended ending of the Dickens novel remains a mystery, it’s clear that THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD at Timp Arts is brilliantly melodramatic and pure fun. Don’t miss the opportunity to vote on the most hilarious outcomes possible.

The show runs through October 24, 2026 at the Valentine Theatre. For tickets, call the box office at 801-228-0505 or visit www.timparts.com.

Photo Credit: Scott Mason and Caleb Wallengren

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 07 Hrs 58 Min 41 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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