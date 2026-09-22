Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company
Now on stage through October 3rd.
Pioneer Theatre Company has posted a new promotional video for its production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, highlighting the show's final stretch of performances as it heads toward its October 3 closing date. The clip points to the production's recognition as a New York Times "Show to See in the U.S. This Fall."
The video does not detail plot specifics but positions the show as a must-see title drawing national attention. Pioneer Theatre Company has been steering audiences toward the production with reminders that tickets are selling quickly, though the company notes there is still availability for performances running September 26 through October 3.
The push comes as Pioneer Theatre Company continues its season with a mix of new works and returning titles at its Salt Lake City venues. A prior BroadwayWorld review called the production a transcendent experience, noting the run continued despite a flood affecting the company's home venue by relocating to Westminster University's Jay W. Lees Courage Theater.
The new video functions as a final call for audiences to catch the show before it closes, reinforcing the New York Times distinction as its central selling point.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A 70-Minute Family Musical
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (5/01-10/24)
|
Grease
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (7/10-10/22)
|
John Proctor Is the Villain
Pioneer Theatre Company (9/11-9/26)
|
Les Misérables
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (5/15-10/23)
|
Dear Evan Hansen
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre (9/12-10/03)
|
IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A COOKIE
SCERA Center for the Arts (10/19-11/06)
|
NOISES OFF
SCERA Center for the Arts (9/18-10/10)
|
Dracula The Musical
On Pitch Performing Arts (10/30-11/21)
|
The Addams Family
The Ruth (9/14-10/31)
|
The Play That Goes Wrong
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (1/29-3/12)