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Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company

Now on stage through October 3rd.

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Pioneer Theatre Company has posted a new promotional video for its production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, highlighting the show's final stretch of performances as it heads toward its October 3 closing date. The clip points to the production's recognition as a New York Times "Show to See in the U.S. This Fall."

The video does not detail plot specifics but positions the show as a must-see title drawing national attention. Pioneer Theatre Company has been steering audiences toward the production with reminders that tickets are selling quickly, though the company notes there is still availability for performances running September 26 through October 3.

The push comes as Pioneer Theatre Company continues its season with a mix of new works and returning titles at its Salt Lake City venues. A prior BroadwayWorld review called the production a transcendent experience, noting the run continued despite a flood affecting the company's home venue by relocating to Westminster University's Jay W. Lees Courage Theater.

The new video functions as a final call for audiences to catch the show before it closes, reinforcing the New York Times distinction as its central selling point.

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More on Pioneer Theatre Company
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Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Transcendent Experience
Review: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Transcendent Experience
9/14/2026


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