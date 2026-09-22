Video: JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company has posted a new promotional video for its production of JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN, highlighting the show's final stretch of performances as it heads toward its October 3 closing date. The clip points to the production's recognition as a New York Times "Show to See in the U.S. This Fall."

The video does not detail plot specifics but positions the show as a must-see title drawing national attention. Pioneer Theatre Company has been steering audiences toward the production with reminders that tickets are selling quickly, though the company notes there is still availability for performances running September 26 through October 3.

The push comes as Pioneer Theatre Company continues its season with a mix of new works and returning titles at its Salt Lake City venues. A prior BroadwayWorld review called the production a transcendent experience, noting the run continued despite a flood affecting the company's home venue by relocating to Westminster University's Jay W. Lees Courage Theater.

The new video functions as a final call for audiences to catch the show before it closes, reinforcing the New York Times distinction as its central selling point.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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