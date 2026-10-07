Video: LES MISÉRABLES Costumes, Wigs Explored at Tuacahn

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Tuacahn has shared Episode 5 of its behind-the-scenes series Before The Barricade, this time focusing on the artists building the costumes, wigs and makeup for its current production of LES MISÉRABLES. The episode features Costume Designer Ricky Lurie, Hair & Makeup Designer Annie Hardt, and Wig, Hair & Makeup Supervisor Elisa Stroud, who walk viewers through the design process used to create the show's characters and setting.

LES MISÉRABLES is based on Victor Hugo's novel and follows characters navigating 19th-century France. The episode highlights how costume and hair design work together to help tell each character's story, with the video noting that 'every detail plays a part in transporting us into 19th-century France.'

The episode also features Wig Builder Andii Benn, shown constructing and ventilating wigs used in the production. LES MISÉRABLES is now playing at Tuacahn, where the Before The Barricade series continues to document the work of the production's design and technical teams.

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