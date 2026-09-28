Video: Tuacahn Spotlights LES MISÉRABLES Orchestra

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A new installment of Tuacahn Center for the Arts' behind-the-scenes docuseries turns its attention to the pit rather than the stage. Titled 'Before The Barricade: The Music - Part 2,' the fourth episode continues an examination of the score of LES MISÉRABLES that the series began in its previous chapter, this time centering on the live orchestra that performs the music night after night at the Southern Utah venue.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel, following Jean Valjean's decades-long struggle for redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the student uprising that gives the show its title. The episode traces the history behind the score and the musical connections woven throughout it, framing the discussion around the musicians who bring the songs to life in performance.

The video, created and filmed by Ben Braten, names the members of Tuacahn's 2026 orchestra, including musicians Christopher Babbage, Alex Huff, Tracie Price and Ethan Deppe among more than a dozen others credited in the episode.

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