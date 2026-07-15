LIZZIE, THE THIN PLACE, and More Set For Salt Lake Acting Company 2026/2027 Season

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Salt Lake Acting Company has announced its 2026/2027 Season. SLAC's season begins with the World Premiere of Very Like a Whale by Troy Deutsch, back at SLAC after producing his work Climbing with Tigers (2016) and Bullshark Attack (2017).

Next is the Utah Premiere of The Thin Place by Lucas Hnath, a play unlike anything seen on SLAC's stage. Then, the Utah Premiere of Lizzie by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Steven Hewitt—an all-woman rock musical that brings a legend to life through blood and belting.

Following will be SLAC's Summer Show 2027, a celebrated annual parody that melds the news cycle, all things Utah, and Broadway-style song and dance to create a laugh-out-loud night of theatre, by Utahns, for Utahns.

As an add-on to the season, in December SLAC continues its tradition of professional theatre for young audiences with The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! Based on books and characters by Mo Willems and Adam Tobin, with script and lyrics by Willems and Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, and dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz.

Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming shares her excitement for where SLAC has been, and where it is headed: “55 years of Salt Lake Acting Company and we're just getting started. When I think about what makes SLAC special, it's the artists who dare to tell new stories, the audiences who show up ready to be surprised, and the community we've built together over more than five decades. This season is a celebration of everything you've come to expect from SLAC: unforgettable stories that stay with you long after you leave. If you've never been to SLAC before, this is a great year to attend. If you've been with us for years, thank you for making 55 look this good.”



SLAC Season Subscriptions are on sale now. Starting as low as $127, subscriptions include: priority access to seating, the best ticket prices, exclusive discounts, merch, unlimited ticket exchanges, and more. To purchase a SLAC Season Subscription today, please visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org or contact the Box Office at (801) 363-7522.



Single Tickets for Salt Lake Acting Company's 26/27 Season will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 24th, 2026. For more information, please contact SLAC's Box Office or email Info@SaltLakeActingCompany.org

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