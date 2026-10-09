Review: SPRING AWAKENING at WSU is a Mournful Ode to Adolescence

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SPRING AWAKENING, presented by the Weber State University theatre department in the Val A. Browning Center’s Eccles Black Box Theatre, is a mournful ode to adolescence that meditates on bridging innocence and instinct.

SPRING AWAKENING (music by Duncan Sheik, book and lyrics by Steven Sater), based on the 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind, won eight Tony Awards in 2006, including best musical, book, and score. A group of teenagers in 19th century Germany is discovering their latent longings, but the adults in their lives are doing everything they can to keep them suppressed.

The undeniable star of the production is Ryland Thomason as Moritz with his angst and hollow melancholy.

Julia Green is a sweetly naive Wendla, Ezekiel Binkerd is a fiery yet sensitive Melchior, and Bee Higgins is a somber, resilient Ilse.

Additional highlighted performers include Maximilian Kratz as Adult Man, Hannah Mariah as Adult Woman, Brian Shinohara as Hanschen, Nate Gardner as Ernst, Calvin Gidgiddoniah Hamilton as Georg, Cannon Curtis Cosper as Otto, Kelsey Turner as Martha, Hannah Archibald as Thea, and Iri Saito as Anna.

Director Andrew Barratt Lewis has created stunning stage pictures, aided by Michael Hernandez’s fluid choreography in emphasizing the aimlessness of the characters and their attempts to fortify their relationships.

The purposely anachronistic costume design by Casey Soderquist and hair/makeup design by Aspen Michelle Cambrie successfully balance period and contemporary sensibilities.

The fantastic scenic design by Cully Long and lighting design by Caden Schaefer are stark but warm, working together wonderfully to illuminate the situations and themes through color, movement, texture, shadow, and breathtaking reveals.

SPRING AWAKENING plays through October 10, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-626-8500 or visit https://www.weber.edu/theatre.

CONTENT ADVISORY: Please be aware that this production contains content that will be offensive to some audience members, including language, sexuality, and violence.

Photo Credit: David Daniels

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