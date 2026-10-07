Jessica Knowles Andrus and Teaira Burge to Lead BRIGHT STAR at Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse

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Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse will welcome two familiar faces from stages across Utah when Jessica Knowles Andrus and Teaira Burge step into the central role of Alice Murphy in Bright Star, the heartfelt musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, running October 9 through November 14.

At the heart of Bright Star is Alice Murphy, a literary editor whose story unfolds across two decades in the American South. Moving between the 1920s and 1940s, the musical gradually brings together love, loss, family, hope and the unexpected ways the past can shape the future. Martin and Brickell's soaring, bluegrass-inspired score gives Alice one of the musical's most demanding and rewarding journeys, requiring both formidable vocal ability and an actor capable of navigating the character at dramatically different points in her life.

For Terrace Plaza Playhouse's production, that journey will be shared by two powerhouse performers with extensive experience on Utah stages.

Jessica Knowles Andrus leads the Asheville Cast, performing Fridays and alternating Mondays. For Andrus, Bright Star marks a particularly meaningful return to familiar territory. This will be her third time portraying Alice Murphy, having previously played the role in productions at Hopebox Theatre and Heritage Theatre.

Her extensive stage credits also include Lucy Harris in Jekyll & Hyde, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Jo March in Little Women, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady, Judy Bernly in 9 to 5, Tanya in Mamma Mia! and multiple appearances as Marguerite in The Scarlet Pimpernel. Terrace Plaza audiences may recognize her from several of those productions on the Playhouse stage.

Bringing years of experience with the character into a new production gives Andrus the opportunity to revisit Alice while discovering her again alongside a new cast, creative team and interpretation.

Teaira Burge leads the Zebulon Cast, performing Saturdays and alternating Mondays. An accomplished performer whose work has taken her to stages throughout Utah and beyond, Burge brings an impressive combination of musical theatre, classical vocal training and dramatic experience to the role.

Her recent credits include Mary in Harmony: A New Musical at Hale Centre Theatre, Alia in Bandito's Holiday Heistwith Pickleville on Tour, Vi Moore in Footloose at Hale Centre Theatre, Milo Davenport in An American in Paris at The Ruth and Ella in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at The Ruth. Her extensive resume also includes performances with Hale Centre Theatre, West Valley City Arts, Music Theatre Works, Idaho State University and other companies across the country.

Together, Andrus and Burge offer audiences two distinct opportunities to experience one of contemporary musical theatre's richest leading roles. While each cast brings its own personality and discoveries to the material, both performers anchor the production with powerful vocals and deeply felt performances at the center of Alice Murphy's remarkable story.

The Playhouse has designated its two companies as the Asheville Cast and Zebulon Cast, drawing their names from two of the communities that play an important role in the world of Bright Star. The Asheville Cast performs Fridays and alternating Mondays, while the Zebulon Cast performs Saturdays and alternating Mondays.

Because Monday performances alternate between the two companies, patrons who are hoping to see a particular performer are encouraged to consult the full performance calendar on the Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse website before purchasing tickets.

Inspired by a real event and set against the American South of the 1920s and 1940s, Bright Star combines an intimate human story with a vibrant acoustic score filled with bluegrass, folk and country influences. The musical features music, book and story by Steve Martin, music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell.

Following its Broadway debut, Bright Star received five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, and has developed a devoted following for its music and its story of resilience, connection and the possibility of finding light in unexpected places.

Bright Star plays October 9 through November 14, 2026, at Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse in Washington Terrace, Utah. Performances are scheduled on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays. A complete performance calendar, including Asheville and Zebulon cast assignments, as well as ticket information, is available through the Playhouse website.

ABOUT BEVERLY'S TERRACE PLAZA PLAYHOUSE

Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse has been bringing live theatre to Northern Utah audiences for decades, presenting a year-round season of musicals and plays featuring performers and artists from throughout the region. The Playhouse is located in Washington Terrace, Utah.

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