Review: OZMA OF OZ at UVU is a Genuine Journey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



OZMA OF OZ, presented by the Utah Valley University theatre department in the Noorda Center’s Bastian Theatre, takes the audience on a journey filled with genuine feeling and good old-fashioned wonder.

OZMA OF OZ, by Susan Zeder, is based on the novel by L. Frank Baum, which was also used as a source for the Disney film RETURN TO OZ. When Dorothy and her Uncle Henry are on a voyage to Australia, a sudden storm sends them to the fantasy land of Oz, where they inadvertently reignite a past conflict between Princess Ozma and the Nome King.

The script feels true to the spirit of the original Oz books while also interpolating plot elements that strengthen the core messages of the piece.

Mackenzie Turner is a resilient Dorothy, and Braden Clement as Uncle Henry is fully believable as a wannabe adventurer nearing the end of his life.

Marissa Haines is a regal Ozma, and Keller-Lee Cummings and Abby Fillmore are amusing as her General and Army, respectively.

Ethan Freestone gleefully snarls and sneers as a superlative King Roquat. His scenes with the rest of the enjoyable cast are the most engrossing of the show.

They also include Hanna Schneck as Billina, Hayden Mecham as TikTok, Fiorella Pulido as Princess Langwidere and ensemble members Rachel Naylor, Mikenzie McIntyre, and Ian Morgan.

Emmy-nominated professional set designer Jo Winiarski created a wonderful golden space that works equally well as a steamship deck, desert wasteland, or underground lair. Its centerpiece is a large, circular, Ozian opening to a cyclorama that utilizes light to illuminate the passage of time and cast magical spells, enabled by Collin Schmeirer’s marvelous lighting design.

The steampunk aura of the production is elevated by the dual turn-of-the-century and fantastical costume design by Erin Bjorn and hair/makeup design by Hailey Robertson.

The direction by Dr. John Newman, fight choreography by Dylan Wright, and original music by Hanna Schneck, join forces to dauntlessly bring the story to the stage.

OZMA OF OZ plays through October 5, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-863-7529 or visit www.uvu.edu/thenoorda.

Photo Credit: Utah Valley University

Comments