Review: KING JAMES at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company’s King James scores major points for its riveting exploration of aspirations, loss, race, class, and loyalty through the lens of basketball and the inherent connection and emotional release that comes with being a sports fan.

Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph, King James centers on two friends, Matt (Eli Mayer) and Shawn (Khiry Walker) and showcases their enduring friendship shaped by their mutual love for LeBron James and basketball. While seemingly innocuous at surface level, the love for their idol allows for humorous conversations and fervent arguments that cut deep as both young men grapple with finding a place where they belong in an otherwise unlikely friendship.

Mayer fully embodies Matt. Endearingly clueless at times, mostly well-meaning, and fully opinionated, you’ll never know what will spew from his mouth next (which makes for an amusing and whiplash-like experience in the best way possible). Walker is equally as skilled at creating comedic and poignant moments as the ambitious and determined Shawn. Walker is formidable and expressive, exuding strength while quietly yearning for a purpose and searching for connection as deep as his love for basketball. His dance breaks are also particularly impressive.

Both Mayer and Walker are incredibly versatile as they seamlessly blend the hilarious moments that come from drunk conversations and oversharing with the hard-hitting sucker punches that come from navigating differences and difficult life experiences like failure, loss, envy, and bias. They both masterfully portray the quiet and loud moments with three-pointer precision, their chemistry befitting a friendship that endures on and off the court. Don’t miss your shot to see it.

King James runs through April 4 at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Field House. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit the link below.

Photo Credit: Left to Right: Khiry Walker and Eli Mayer by BW Productions

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