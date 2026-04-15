Video: Inside Rehearsals for COME FROM AWAY at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company has released rehearsal footage of COME FROM AWAY, the Utah Premiere of Irene Sankoff and David Hein's beloved musical, now playing through May 9, 2026 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Karen Azenberg with musical direction by Phil Reno, the production tells the true story of nearly 7,000 airline passengers who were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, following the September 11 attacks, and the remarkable community that welcomed them with open arms. The Herald Sun called it "a hit and a masterpiece! Joyous, uplifting and plenty of humor," while Newsweek praised it as a show that "takes you to a place you never want to leave."

The cast features Lucy Anders, Pamela Bob, Galyana Castillo, Lenny Daniel, Mary Fanning Driggs, Brian O'Brien, Nathan Andrew Riley, Nic Rouleau, David Rowen, Jessica Rush, John Schiappa, Angie Schworer, Matthew Stocke, and Jordan Soper.

COME FROM AWAY runs 1 hour and 40 minutes with no intermission. An ASL-interpreted performance is scheduled for Monday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. A limited number of name-your-own-price tickets starting at $15 are available for every performance by calling 801-581-6961.

For tickets and information, visit Pioneer Theatre Company online or call the box office at 801-581-6961. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.