Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at Eccles Theater

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (book by Conor McPherson, music and lyrics by Bob Dylan) is a Tony-winning production, now on tour across the U.S., U.K. and Australia. The show is a re-imagining of 20 legendary Bob Dylan songs used to stitch together a patchwork of stories of several strangers in 1930s Duluth, Minnesota.

The traveling company is exquisite, filled with impeccable talent. And though they’re telling some heavy storylines capturing a difficult time in history after the stock market crash, there are still many moments of reprieve with well-timed humor intertwined, and even more than that, a number of beautiful performances from this remarkable cast.

One of the most captivating voices on stage was that of Matt Manuel as Joe Scott, whose vocal runs were clear, smooth, and chill-inducing in “Slow Train” and others. Jennifer Blood was a delight in her role as Elizabeth Laine, delivering much-needed comic relief and also beautifully poignant soliloquies and gripping vocal displays. Aidan Wharton as Elias Burke really shows off his vocal range and metered vibrato in “Duquesne Whistle.” Swing Rayla Garske absolutely shone as Mrs. Nielsen, with both fun and gorgeous vocal stylings in “Went to See the Gypsy,” to a more haunting experience in the show’s finale, “Pressing On.”

The on-stage musicians add a special element to the show, from the upright bass to the fiddle and even the drums played by cast member Jill Van Velzer (Mrs. Burke).

The show is emotional and heartbreaking, but also funny and incredibly human. The stories are compelling on their own, but hearing Dylan’s lyrics poured out with such raw emotion is reason enough to see this show. The tour is in town for five days only, so get your tickets before it’s too late.

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is at the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 16, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY cast. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

