Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Sundance Summer Theatre

If you’re looking for a dreamy way to spend a summer evening in the Salt Lake City region, seeing THE SOUND OF MUSIC (book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, music by Richard Rodgers and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II) at the Sundance Summer Theatre, in partnership with Utah Valley University, is a must.

Imagine yourself getting swept away by an idyllic setting: the sun going down behind the mountains, the fresh smell of the aspen trees, and the sounds of a rushing creek flowing beside you.

Not to mention the cool mountain air – a much-needed reprieve from the heat in the city.

Then find yourself transported to a simpler time when you hear the first note of the all-time classic and much-beloved The Sound of Music, and being filled with childlike wonder and the innocence of days gone by.

Even more than a perfect setting, though, what truly awaits you is a phenomenally talented cast who brilliantly capture the essence of the musical and its longstanding history in both the theatrical and film worlds. The performance is absolutely superb – whimsical, sweet, funny and charming.

Utah Valley University has partnered with Sundance Summer Theatre since 2008, and this is the first time a musical has been repeated. But it’s easy to see why when you experience this classic show in this enchanting setting.

For those unfamiliar with The Sound of Music, (which is admittedly hard to imagine, as even those who aren’t theatre buffs are more than likely to at least be familiar with “Do-Re-Mi” and “My Favorite Things,”) the story follows Maria Rainer, played by Lauren Pope, a nun-in-training at an abbey in Austria. As they recognize Maria May not be destined to become a nun, she is encouraged by the other sisters of the abbey and Mother Abbess, played by Lauren Slagowski, to explore her options by becoming a governess to the Von Trapp children and their father, naval widower Captain Von Trapp of Austria.

At the brink of World War II, Maria brings a greatly needed dose of love and joy (and singing!) to the Von Trapp family since the loss of their mother and wife.

Pope shines in the role of Maria and truly personifies the happiness Maria represents. She exudes joy in her performance, and you can practically hear her smiling as she sings. Her interactions with the children and with Captain Georg Von Trapp (played by Dallyn Vail Bayles), are both emotional and fun; exciting and compelling.

Bayles and Pope’s chemistry is obvious and warm as the two portray the complications and uncertainty of falling in love under unexpected and sometimes difficult circumstances, especially in their duet “Something Good,” where their voices blend seamlessly to capture the audience's attention.

Theirs aren’t the only showstopping harmonies in the show, however. Throughout the performance, the nuns of the abbey have several numbers, and their stunning vocals bring the audience to rigorous applause. Charity Johansen as Sister Berthe, Chloe Henry as Sister Margaretta, Hannah Staudinger as Sister Sophia and Lauren Slagowski as Mother Abbess have perfected their harmonies to start and end the show with gusto.

The entire production, directed by Julie Heaton and managed by Aja Vogelman, is full of gorgeous performances. You’ll see beautiful choreography by Jennifer Delac and Tanner Sumens, intricate costumes by La Beene, and find that the entire cast and crew provide a production value of the highest caliber. An experience that gives the adults in the audience a sense of nostalgia while also delighting the younger attendees. And how could they not love a cast filled with talented young actors and singers?

I’d be truly remiss not to mention the Von Trapp children – the shining stars of this production. From youngest to oldest, the Von Trapp Family Singers are an absolute delight. Their confidence, execution, composure, and deliveries are of utmost professionalism and each one is as charming as can be. Mariel Haven is a standout as Liesl Von Trapp, especially in the well-known song “Sixteen Going on Seventeen,” in which both her acting and vocal abilities flourish as she duets with Rolf Gruber, played by the very talented Isaac Gates. Each Von Trapp child is impressive in their own right – Sam Karlinsey as Friedrich, Mackenzie Turner as Louisa, Jack Harper as Kurt, Charley Balser as Brigitta, Lucy Balser as Marta, and Lilly Anderson as Gretl (double cast as Noelle Reynolds). Their voices are pure and sweet, their comedic timing uncanny, and sincerely, their performances are not to be missed.

If you haven’t already snagged tickets to the nearly sold-out shows remaining, you really must see the hills come to life with Sundance Summer Theatre’s The Sound of Music before it closes August 12.

For ticket information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2256148®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sundanceresort.com%2Fsummer-theatre%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photography by Suzy Oliveira