Review: FINDING NEMO at Tuacahn is an Ocean of Elation

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Disney and Pixar’s FINDING NEMO at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is an ocean of elation for the whole family.

FINDING NEMO (book, music, and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book adapted by Lindsay Anderson, music adapted by Myrna Conn) is a stage show based on the 2003 Pixar animated film, a version of which has been playing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom since 2006. When clownfish Marlin is separated from his young child, Nemo, he searches the ocean desperately with the help of his new friend, Dory.

Although the score is fun and tuneful, a couple of added ballads from the creators (who are the Oscar-winning composers of FROZEN) would really round out the musical nicely, as it is still underbaked at 70 minutes, including intermission.

Janna Cardia as Dory is a riot, and her heart always shines through. Dominic Giovanni as Marlin is earnest and loving, and Mollie-Claire Matthews as Nemo is exuberantly buoyant.

Supporting players include Sittichai Chaiyahat as Crush, Jaheim as Squirt, Stephen Diaz as Chum, Thom Henke as Bruce, Joanna Johnson as Pearl, Randal Keith as Professor Ray/Nigel, Matthew Malecki Martinez as Gurgle, Davey Burton Midkiff as Tad, Malia Monk as Coral, Anthony Savino as Sheldon, Rachel Schoenecker as Peach, Kyle Southern as Gill, Alec Talbott as Anchor, and J.T. Wood as Bloat.

Director/choreographer Mara Newbery Greer has done a brilliant job of lifting the show into a mainstage-worthy production. The dance breaks are a sheer delight, performed luminously by the upbeat ensemble.

The scenic and lighting design by Paul Black are delightful with large blue wave-shaped platforms on each side of the stage and larger than life coral and aquarium set pieces that move in and out, complemented wonderfully by the eye-popping video design by Brad Peterson.

The costumes by Dustin Cross, hair/makeup by Annie Hardt, and puppets by Scott Molampy are unbelievably creative in representing the various sea creatures and are really eye-popping to look at, helping elevate the production to become a real destination.

FINDING NEMO runs through October 24, 2026 at Tuacahn. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or www.tuacahn.org.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

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