Review: GREASE at Tuacahn is a Chipper Throwback
GREASE runs through October 22, 2026.
GREASE at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a chipper throwback to a simpler time.
GREASE (book, music, and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey) is the successful 1971 musical with two Broadway revivals, an iconic 1978 movie adaptation, and a 2016 live television production. After a summer fling, teens Sandy and Danny meet each other again at school, but life is more complicated now that they need to impress their friends, who are all also looking for the right mate.
The cast is fantastic, led by Kyle Southern is a suave but sweet Danny Zuko, and Malia Mok is a spirited but softhearted Sandy Dumbrowski.
Other cast highlights include Noah Henry as Doody, Thom Henke as Kenickie, Julianne Roberts as Betty Rizzo, Rachel Schoenecker as Marty, Kelsey Lee Smith as Frenchy, Jessica Minter as Patty Simcox, Anthony Savino as Sonny LaTierri, Sittichai Chaiyahat as Roger, Mary Savocchia as Jan, Scott Whipple as Eugene Florezyk, Janna Cardia as Miss Lynch, Randal Keith as Vince Fontaine, Casey Lamont as Cha-Cha DiGregorio, and Jaheim as Teen Angel/Johnny Casino.
The spectacular choreography by Candi Boyd is performed with gusto by the sprightly ensemble, with special kudos to the talented local teens who join the Equity performers.
The scenic design by Paul Black and video design by Brad Peterson are brightly colorful and fill the stage with nostalgic cheer, especially when paired with the fun period costume design by Julie Thiry-Couvillion and hair and makeup design by Liz Printz.
Do yourself a favor and don’t get a seat near the back of the theatre. The action is far away enough you can’t see the actors’ lips moving, and the lighting often doesn’t help differentiate the focus to know who is speaking or singing. And at the reviewed performance, the audience behavior in that area was appalling, including full-voiced conversations, singing along with the actors, and phone usage. Luckily, Josh Liebert’s punchy sound design cut through the noise.
Sit up front and enjoy the fizzy good time of days gone by!
GREASE runs through October 22, 2026 at Tuacahn. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or www.tuacahn.org.
Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells
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