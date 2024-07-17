Review: Ben Platt Shines at the Eccles Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ben Platt: THE HONEYMIND TOUR has landed at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City with many elements directly lifted from the recent Broadway residency Ben Platt: LIVE AT THE PALACE. The Broadway and pop star, who won a Tony Award for playing the title role in DEAR EVAN HANSEN and starred in last year’s Tony-winning revival of PARADE, shines with both self-assurance and self-awareness, not to mention a voice that is instantly recognizable and remarkably versatile.

The thrust of the concert is Ben Platt’s original music from throughout his career with a focus on his new album HONEYMIND. The enjoyable pop songs feature memorable hooks, intimate lyrics, and emotional vibes. His strong vocals can be softly sensitive with a lightly hovering vibrato or iron-clad with a powerful pop star sensibility.

Great covers include songs by James Taylor and Joni Mitchell, plus two musical theatre standards: Liza Minnelli’s “Maybe This Time” from CABARET (which ended in a mid-show standing ovation on Tuesday) and her mother Judy Garland’s iconic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from THE WIZARD OF OZ. However, even just one number from Platt’s own Broadway resume would be appreciated by the audience.

The eye-catching set, originally used at the Palace, incorporates a large, textured circular shape and grand staircase, lit boldly with bright colors piercing the haze. The warm, clear sound design is ideal.

Country singer and composer Brandy Clark, co-writer of the score for SHUCKED (which premiered at Pioneer Theatre Company), was billed to join the concert but was unable to appear on July 16 due to unexpected illness.

Ben Platt: THE HONEYMIND TOUR plays the Eccles Theater on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, 2024. For information on upcoming performances in the Live! at the Eccles series or to buy tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Live! at the Eccles

