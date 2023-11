Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; PUFFS Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Standings - 11/27/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Benjamin Roeling - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center 8%

Mejai Perry - KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 6%

Bailee DeYoung - 42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Afton Wilson - HELLO DOLLY! - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 5%

Adam Dyer - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 4%

Mindy Eckroth - BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 4%

Bailey Porter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - OPPA! 3%

Heather Childs - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 3%

Vincent Ortega - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre 3%

Lindsey Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Danica Davies - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Ramsi Stoker and Lindsey Smith - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

Becca broberg - NEWSIES - Lehi arts center 3%

Sunny Simkins - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Kayley and Kelsey Turner - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Karen Azenberg - THE PROM - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Liz Christensen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Kayley and Kelsey Turner - FOOTLOOSE - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Sarah O'Gleby - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Ashley Ramsey - CINDERELLA - OPPA! 2%

Colton Ward - BIG FISH - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Heather Sessions-Gaillard - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Baylee DeYoung - 42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Joseph Ernst - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Mike Romney - JEKYLL & HYDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Stephanie Colyar - KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 8%

Joy Zhu - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Lindsay Wilkinson - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 6%

Joy Zhu - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Alicia Kondrick - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Arts 5%

Tammis Boam - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Holly Henderson - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 4%

Allison Linhart - THE LITTLE MERMAID - On pitch performing arts 4%

Aaron Swenson - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pioneer Theatre Company 4%

Kelsey Anne Nichols - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

Stephanie Bruckman - MATILDA - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Dennis Wright - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 3%

Kennedy Miller - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OPPA! 3%

Rachel Lindsay - ELF, THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Connie Beaty - AVENUE Q - Sanctuary Theatre 3%

Joy Zhu - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Bill Black - ROMEO & JULIET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Brianna Lyman - MACBETH - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Stacey Haslam - JEKYLL AND HYDE - On pitch performing arts 2%

Jeana Forthman - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Kelsey Nichols - CLUE - West Valley Arts 2%

Tina Fontana - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Pleasant Grove Players 2%

Shelly Burkhardt - THE MUSIC MAN - Peery’ s Egyptian Theater Ogden 2%

La Beene - RELATIVE SPACE - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Sydnie Howard - DEAR RUTH - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%



Best Dance Production

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 22%

42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 18%

NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 18%

KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 15%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Ziegfeld Theater 7%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Lehi arts center 6%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Izzy Arrieta - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 7%

Brighton Sloan - LITTLE WOMEN - Hopebox Theatre 5%

Ryan Simmons - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 5%

Wendy Dahl-Smedshammer - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 4%

Heather Ann Jackson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - On pitch performing arts 4%

Liz Christensen - JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Danny Inkley - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Mindy Eckroth - BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 4%

Jack O'Brien - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

Jordyn Aspyn Cardwell-Durfey - KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

Dave Tinney - TITANIC - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

David Smith - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

Emily Wadley - MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Ryan Simmons - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 2%

Andrew Barrett - SWEENEY TODD - Weber State University 2%

Kathryn Little - NEWSIES - Lehi arts center 2%

Jim Christian - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 2%

Morgan Parry & Anne Fife - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Dan Tate - JEKYLL & HYDE - On pitch performing arts 2%

Carol Madsen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Jake Anderson - SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Titus Productions 2%

Jennifer Westfall - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Dave Tinney - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

Lauralye Anderson - FREAKY FRIDAY - Brigham City Fine Arts Center 2%

Wendy Dahl-Smedshammer - FOOTLOOSE - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roberto Fernandez - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 16%

Sadie Day and Adam West - WAIT UNTIL DARK - HopeBox Theatre 10%

Jim Christian - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 7%

Tiffani Allen - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - OPPA! 7%

J.C. Ernst - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 6%

Barta Heiner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Jennifer Hohl - EMMA - Parker Theatre 4%

Chad Henwood - MACBETH - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Jansen Davis - THE LION IN WINTER - CenterPoint Theatre 3%

Kristie Post Wallace - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - On pitch performing arts 3%

Geoffrey Kent - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Brinton Wilkins - ROMEO & JULIET - Parker Theatre 3%

Andra Thorpe - ALMOST MAINE - American Heritage 3%

Melissa Rain Anderson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Howard and Kathryn Little - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Pleasant Grove Players 2%

Emily Henwood - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Karen Azenberg - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Jamie Rocha Allan - CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Betsy Mugavero - ROMEO & JULIET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Lisa Peterson - CORIOLANUS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Penelope Caywood - YOGA PLAY - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Richie Call - CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Lyric Reparatory Theatre 1%

Giovanna Sardelli - A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Pioneer Theatre Company 1%

Julie Fox - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bluffdale Arts Advisory Board 1%

Jordan Long - TINKERBELL - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%



Best Ensemble

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre 9%

PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 6%

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center 5%

MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Hopebox Theatre 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Hopebox Theatre 3%

SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Arts 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

JEKYLL & HYDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

COMPANY - The Empress 2%

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Titus Productions 2%

EMMA - Parker Theatre 2%

ONCE - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Renee Fowler - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 10%

Jaron Hermansen - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 9%

Savannah Garlick - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 8%

Jordan Fowler - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Madison Tate - JEKYLL & HYDE - On pitch performing arts 5%

Melissa Freeman Van Dam - JEKYLL & HYDE - Draper Historic Theatre 4%

Caleb Wallengren - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Timpanogos Community Theater 4%

Derek Raynor - FOOTLOOSE - Hopebox Theatre 4%

Collin Schmierer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Jaron Hermansen - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 3%

Michael Gray - CLUE - West Valley Arts 3%

Japhy Weidman - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

Ryan Fallis - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 3%

Zach Bringhurst - FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE - Creekside Theatre Fest 3%

Jordan Fowler - 42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jaron Hermansen - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 2%

Jordan Fowler - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Marley - SWEENEY TODD - Weber State University 2%

Jaron Hermanson - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Jaron Hermansen - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Joseph Governale - SISTER ACT - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Paul Yeates - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre 2%

Pamila Z Gray - A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Elizabeth Griffiths - INTO THE WOODS - Scera Center for the Arts 1%

Collin Schmierer - SHE LOVES ME - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Karin Gittins - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 7%

Steve Broschinsky - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 7%

Kelly Dehaan - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 6%

Laura Lewis - BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 6%

Jen Morgan - JEKYLL & HYDE - OPPA! 6%

Anne Puzey - NINE - Hart Theatre Company 5%

Tara Wardle - MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 5%

David Martin - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Kelly Dehaan - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

David Martin - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Kenneth Plain - SWEENEY TODD - Weber State University 3%

Jessica Rampton - 42ND STREET - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Anne Puzey - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Helen Gregory - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

Daniel Edmonds - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

Karin Gittins - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Arts 2%

Brittney Salazar - SHE LOVES ME - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Amelia Moore - INTO THE WOODS - Scera Center for the Arts 2%

Rob Gardner - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Phil Reno - THE PROM - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Kelly Dehaan - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

Steve Broschinsky - FOOTLOOSE - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Kenneth Plain - THE MUSIC MAN - Peery’ s Egyptian Theater Ogden 2%

Tim Koster - FREAKY FRIDAY - Syracuse City Arts Council 2%

Phil Reno - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%



Best Musical

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 11%

WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - Hopebox Theatre 3%

BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 3%

KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

JEKYLL & HYDE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 3%

TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

EMMA - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Tuacahn Amphitheater 2%

42ND STREET - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

ONCE - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Weber State University 2%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

RENT - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Titus Productions 1%

AVENUE Q - Sanctuary Theatre 1%

FREAKY FRIDAY - Brigham City Fine Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 45%

HANS CHRISTIAN ANDERSEN IN NEW YORK - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 18%

THE STORY WEAVERS - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

PINOCCHIO TEATRALE - Utah State University Theatre 9%

THE PRINCIPLE WIFE - Covey Center 6%

RELATIVE SPACE - Creekside Theatre Fest 5%

A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Pioneer Theatre Company 4%

FROM JUNE TO AUGUST - Meanwhile Park 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Kacherian - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre 13%

Sophia Morrill Mancilla - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

Ashley Bates - BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 3%

Jezuz Gomez-Villalobos - RENT - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

Rachel Bates - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 3%

Julianna Bradford - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Alex Newell - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Aspen Larkin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - OPPA! 2%

Amanda VandanAkker - FOOTLOOSE - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Maxx Teuscher - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 2%

Mak Milord - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - The Ziegfeld Theater 2%

Annie Ferrin - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Arts 2%

Kyra Furman - SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Titus Productions 2%

Tanner Tate - JEKYLL & HYDE - Draper Historic Theatre 2%

Garrett Stephenson - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Jessica Knowles-Andrus - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Kaylee Wheeler - 42ND STREET - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 1%

Jaycee Harris - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Samantha Wursten - THE MUSIC MAN - Peery’ s Egyptian Theater Ogden 1%

Brian Love - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 1%

Isaac Carillo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Christian Lackman - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Ryan Simmons - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 1%

Luke Elison - NEWSIES - Lehi arts center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Will Ingram - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 6%

Tanner Larsen - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 6%

B.J. Whimpey - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 5%

Ari Bagley - EMMA - Parker Theatre 5%

Grayson Kamel Wayne - PUFFS - West Valley Arts 4%

Bryn Campbell - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

Katie Plott - A DOLL'S HOUSE - OPPA! 4%

Amanda Anne Dayton - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Zel McAllister - MACBETH - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Brandwynn Michelle - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Ben Henderson - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN A MURDER MYSTERY - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Sarah Shippobotham - CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

Colton Hattabaugh - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Nathan Riddle - THE LION IN WINTER - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Claire Kenney - CLUE - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Ty Fanning - ROMEO & JULIET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Dylan Marriott - DEAR RUTH - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Jayne Luke - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Leslie Barrett - THE LION IN WINTER - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Laura Jordan - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Cory Jones - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jen Spongberg - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Bluffdale Arts Advisory Board 1%

Tanya Ray - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Tooele Valley Theatre 1%

Adam Packard - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 1%

Ben Henderson - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Hale Centre Theatre 1%



Best Play

PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 13%

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

WAIT UNTIL DARK - Hopebox Theatre 9%

CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 8%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pioneer Theatre Company 4%

A DOLL'S HOUSE - OPPA! 3%

EMMA - Parker Theatre 3%

DEAR RUTH - CenterPoint Theatre 3%

MACBETH - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - On pitch performing arts 3%

CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 3%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

ROMEO & JULIET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

TINKERBELL - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

THE LION IN WINTER - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

PUFFS - Utah State University Theatre 2%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Pleasant Grove Players 1%

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Tooele Valley Theatre 1%

GREATER TUNA - OPPA! 1%

A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Pioneer Theatre Company 1%

CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Lyric Reparatory Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Morgan Golightly - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

Truxton Moulton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Kacey Udy - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 6%

Brandon Stauffer - THE LITTLE MERMAID - OPPA! 6%

Sadie Day - WAIT UNTIL DARK - HopeBox Theatre 5%

Caleb Parry - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - The Ziegfeld Theater 4%

Kacey Udy - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 4%

Jason Lajka - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Adam Flitton - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Kacey Udy - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 3%

Truxton Moulton - MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Chase Ramsey - INTO THE WOODS - SCERA Center for the Arts 3%

Kacey Udy - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

Scott Pask - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Adam Flitton - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 2%

Adam Flitton - CLUE - West Valley Arts 2%

Yoon Bae - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

James Parker - EMMA - Parker Theatre 2%

Truxton Moulton - 42ND STREET - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jenn Taylor - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN A MURDER MYSTERY - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

Truxton Moulton - SHE LOVES ME - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Halee Rasmussen - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre 2%

Jason Simms - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Cole McClure - SISTER ACT - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Halee Rasmussen - SWEENEY TODD - Grand Theatre 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Grace Heinz - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 10%

Derek Walden - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 8%

Bryce Robinette - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 8%

Michelle Ohumukini - LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Josh Rice - JEKYLL & HYDE - OPPA! 7%

Spencer Hohl - EMMA - Parker Theatre 5%

Michelle Ohumukini - NEWSIES - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Michelle Ohumukini - TITANIC - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Michelle Ohumukini - HELLO, DOLLY! - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Jay Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Kacey Udy - TITANIC - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

John Shivers - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre Company 4%

Cole McClure - SISTER ACT - Hale Center Theater Orem 3%

Grace Heinz - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Dan Morgan - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Arts 3%

Grace Heinz - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Derek Walden - DEAR RUTH - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Aaron Hubbard - THE PROM - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

Derek Walden - ELF THE MUSICAL - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Michelle Ohumukini - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Derek Walden - SHE LOVES ME - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jason Young - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Timpanogos Community Theater 2%

Cynthia L. Kehr Rees - CAN I SAY YES TO THAT DRESS? - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Joe Killian - SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Michelle Ohumukini - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hale CentreTheatre, Sandy UT 0%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bryson Wanner - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Clearfield city 5%

Sophia Morrill Mancilla - IN THE HEIGHTS - Grand Theatre 5%

Barry Ricks - BRIGHT STAR - The Empress 4%

Amanda VandanAkker - SEUSSICAL - Murray Arts Council 3%

Sydney Lorraine Vance - KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 3%

Angie Call - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Zion Austin - BIG FISH - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Jaycee Harris - MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Collin Larsen - DISNEY’S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 2%

Robert Lytle - JEKYLL & HYDE - On pitch performing arts 2%

Jake Swensen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Kayleigh Eagle - FREAKY FRIDAY - Brigham City Fine Arts Center 2%

Lio River - SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Scotty Fletcher - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Arts 2%

Alysia Tsuyuki - AVENUE Q - The Sanctuary Theater 2%

Easton Bosh - NEWSIES - Lehi arts center 2%

Bre Welch - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Kate Rufener - BIG FISH - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Cynthia Klumpp - 42ND STREET - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Chase Peterson - INTO THE WOODS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 1%

Miles Broadhead - KINKY BOOTS - The Ziegfeld Theater 1%

Ben Liljenquist - MATILDA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 1%

Angel Martinez - WEST SIDE STORY - West Valley Performing Arts Center 1%

Collin Larsen - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 1%

Ryan Shepherd - TITANIC THE MUSICAL - Hale Centre Theatre, Sandy UT 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bryan Dayley - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Tanner Larsen - PUFFS - West Valley Arts 7%

Colton Hattabaugh - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

Randon Jensen - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Hopebox Theatre 5%

Sofia Paredes-Kenrick - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

Sarah Shippobotham - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

Bryn Campbell - CLUE - West Valley Arts 3%

Mitchell Gibb - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Justin Cook - WAIT UNTIL DARK - Hopebox Theatre 3%

Adam Packard - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Glen Carpenter - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Mark Andrus - THE LION IN WINTER - CenterPoint Theatre 3%

Steven Argyle - MACBETH - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Ethan Devey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Scera Center for the Arts 3%

Natalie Ruthven - PUFFS - West Valley Arts 3%

Rebecca Placido - DEAR RUTH - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

James Boley - WAIT UNTIL DARK - HopeBox Theatre 2%

Yolanda Stange - HAIRY & SHERRI - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Cassandra Bissell - ROMEO & JULIET - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Mackenzie Skye Pedersen - PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Sheila Tousey - CORIOLANUS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Ed Farnsworth - DEAR RUTH - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Joseph Rogan - CLUE - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Jasmine Fullmer - CLUE - West Valley Arts 2%

Vaneh Assadourian - A DISTINCT SOCIETY - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

PUFFS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 18%

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - tuacahn 11%

LES MISERABLES - CenterPoint Academy 9%

WINNIE THE POOH KIDS - Tooele Valley Theatre 7%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Centerpoint Academy 6%

URINETOWN - CenterPoint Academy 6%

SUESSICAL JR - The Empress 6%

INTO THE WOODS JR - Taylorsville Arts Council 5%

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Salt Lake Acting Company 5%

THE STORY WEAVERS - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

STORY WEAVERS - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

SLEEPY HOLLOW - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Pioneer Theatre Company 3%

TINKERBELL - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - CenterPoint Academy 2%

FLAT STANLEY - Scera Center for the Arts 2%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Centerpoint Academy 2%

PINOCCHIO TEATRALE - Utah State University Theatre 1%