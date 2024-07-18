Repertory Dance Theatre Awarded Grant from Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board, administered by the Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, has announced Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) as a recipient of its Fall 2024 grant funding to preserve and provide access to Utah's history.



RDT was awarded $7,500 for the inventory, assessment, and cataloging of 58 years of historical dance videos and records that trace the growth of the company, the arts in Salt Lake City, and the national story of American modern dance. This work will identify priorities for future preservation activities and create finding aids for researchers, educators, and students to access RDT's collection by request. This project is part of a multi-year plan to celebrate RDT's 60th anniversary in 2026, preserve the diverse legacy of American modern dance, and make primary source materials available for inquiries into dance history, theory, and literature in the Mountain West.



The USHRAB's grant program is funded by a State Board Programming Grant from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission at the National Archives. The USHRAB assists public and private non-profits, as well as non-Federal government entities throughout the State of Utah in the preservation and use of historical records.



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT), founded in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a professional modern dance repertory company dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation, and appreciation of modern dance. Known worldwide for its collection of dance treasures, RDT is both a museum and contemporary gallery representing the scope and diversity of modern dance, past and present. From the early pioneers of the art form to today's cutting-edge choreographers, the company maintains one of the largest collections of modern dance classics in the world.

