Video: Highlights from THE NUTTY PROFESSOR at Hale Centre Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch highlights from Hale Centre Theatre's production of The Nutty Professor in the video here. The regional premiere production runs through August 17th.

The Nutty Professor is a sparkling new musical based on the hilarious Jerry Lewis motion picture! With a script by best-selling author, playwright and Tony Award-winning composer, Rupert Holmes and music by Tony and Oscar-winning composer, Marvin Hamlisch, this fabulous story sings with great music, brisk comedy, splashy dancing, and sweet romance!

The early sixties seemed an uncomplicated time to be in college unless you are an awkward and weirdly brilliant Professor Kelp in love with a practically perfect teacher. Can she love a bumbling misfit? Can he fit into her world? Hale Centre Theatre - by special arrangement - has been hand-picked to bring this spectacular new musical to life! Let its magic rock your world!

The regional premiere production runs through August 17th. Click the link below for more information.

Comments