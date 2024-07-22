Wasatch Theatre Company Presets PAGE-TO-STAGE FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wasatch Theatre Company is back with its Page-to-Stage Festival as it turns 25 years old. The festival features three full productions this year including KING JAMES by Rajiv Joseph, SMOKE by Michael MacLean, and FREAKS OF THE COSMIC CIRCUS by Lojo Simon.

KING JAMES comes off a run at the George F. Plautz Theatre Co-Op at The Gateway in July. It makes an encore return as the Page-to-Stage 2024 festival opener on August 7th. The play is about the friendship of two men developed around a love of basketball and a debate over who is the greatest of all time.

SMOKE BY MIchael MacLean is the journey of one man as he struggles through addiction, loss and solitude. Set in a seedy motel, a half burned, half disillusioned man struggles to find his way after devastating loss and mental anguish. Set in the late 90s and written by Michael MacLean, the show's themes and outlook are as valid and as true as the day they were written. Lucas Bybee is the sole star of this one-person show.

Rounding out the Page-to-Stage Festival is the 2024 George F. Plautz Playwright Prize recipient FREAKS OF THE COSMIC CIRCUS by LOjo Simon. This memory play looks at the life of Tennessee Williams, renowned playwright and artist, who struggled throughout his life with his homosexuality. In this play, an older Tennessee Williams engages with his younger self on a quest for truth and reconciliation.

The Page-to-Stage Festival is an annual tradition featuring new works as well as experimental theatre. The Page-to-Stage Festival has been a previous Best of Utah staff selection by City Weekly. There may be some additional free opportunities as part of the festival, so folx should check out the Page-to-Stage page on the Wasatch Theatrre Company website.

This year's theme is CIRCLES. Whether it be smoke rings or basketballs, circles appear in many facets of our lives and have a healing power. All of our shows this year engage in healing and the transformative power of being true to oneself.

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix. Individual tickets are $20 with a student ticket at $15. All three shows can be purchased in package of just $30.

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change. WTC is just starting its 27th season and is a resident of the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles

For more information, visit the web site at https://wasatchtheatrecompany.org.

