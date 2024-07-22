Good Company Theatre to Return With The Utah Premiere Of GOD KINDA LOOKS LIKE TUPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Company Theatre will return with the Utah Premiere of God Kinda Looks Like Tupac by Emilio Rodriguez.

High school can be tough for everyone. Students, educators, no one is immune from the pressure. When Karina tells her fellow teacher, Garrett, about a student symposium that might win him Teacher of the Year, he's all in. He thinks that Corinne, one of his talented pupils, could take the prize. But when the artwork she wants to submit isn't what he expected, Garrett spirals. Will she cave to his request to scrap her idea for one he thinks is more acceptable?

"If you are someone who wants to engage in meaningful conversations about human beings existing in the education system, and you want to laugh and have a good time, then you should check out God Kinda Looks Like Tupac," explains playwright Emilio Rodriguez.

"We're glad to be back and producing thought-provoking and timely work," says Good Company Theatre Co-Director Camille Washington. "It's exciting for us to continue doing what we're known for- bringing fresh contemporary theater to Ogden."

The play stars Estephani Cerros as Karina (Ballet for Aliens, Plan-B Theatre), Corey Clark as Garrett, and Wendy Joseph (SLACabaret, Salt Lake Acting Company) as Corinne. Please refer to theie website for biographies.

God Kinda Looks Like Tupac is a Utah Premiere written by Emilio Rodriguez. His plays have been developed and/or produced at Milagro Theatre (Portland), Teatro del Pueblo (St. Paul), Theatre Nova (Ann Arbor), San Diego Repertory Theatre, Tampa Repertory Theatre, Latinx Theatre Commons, Teatro Vivo's Austin New Latino Play Festival, The Great Plains Theatre Conference, Queer Theatre Kalamazoo, The Landing Theatre's Redemption Series (Houston), and the Ringwald Theatre's Gay Play Series (Ferndale).

The play runs 90 minutes. Due to some strong language, discretion is advised for audiences under age 13. Single tickets are $25 until September 13, and $30 starting September 14. They can be purchased online at goodcotheatre.com, by calling 801-917-4969, or at the box office before the show.

Good Company Theatre is located at 2404 Wall Avenue, Ogden, Utah, 84401. General questions can be asked via phone at 801-917-4969 or via email at info@goodcotheatre.com.

