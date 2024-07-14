Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE NUTTY PROFESSOR is a Joyful, Tuneful Triumph

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The joyful regional premiere of THE NUTTY PROFESSOR on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is one of the first productions of the new musical since the composer unexpectedly passed away during the initial run in Nashville in 2012.

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (music by Marvin Hamlisch, book and lyrics by Rubert Holmes, original story and concept by Jerry Lewis) is based on the classic 1963 comedy film. Unassuming college science professor Julius Kelp is tired of being bullied by his students and peers. When he meets new faculty member Stella Purdy, he is inspired to create a formula that will change his life for good. But will it be for the better?

This score is the last major work of the A CHORUS LINE composer, and it is a triumph. With notes of popular 50s and 60s music, along with both classic and contemporary Broadway, it is a flavorful, melodic concoction with every song feeling like an old friend you’ve enjoyed time and again, even on the very first listen. There is a time or two (like the late detour “Step Out of Your Shell”) when it can feel slightly overstuffed, but a reluctance to trim any of this music is understandable. The score absolutely deserves a cast recording to preserve and share with a broader audience.

Darick Pead (double cast with Spencer Jackson Hohl) plays loving homage to Jerry Lewis’ iconic character but does more than just an impression of the comic. He’s found a way to channel the professor’s distinctive voice into song in a pleasing way, and he fully inhabits both Julius Kelp and Buddy Love with a multi-faceted, well-rounded performance that is impressive and endearing.

Bre Welch (double cast with Arielle Groves) is simply spectacular as Stella Purdy, a role that has been altered and expanded from the film. Song after song after song, she delights with crystalline vocals and a loveable no-nonsense attitude.

Also very enjoyable are Ali Bennett as Miss Lemon (double cast with Jennifer Parker Hohl), BJ Whimpey as Dr. Warfield (double cast with Douglas Irey), Eric Ascione as Norm (double cast with Brock Dalgleish), Evan McKay Naef as Chad (double cast with Scotty Fletcher), and Trevor B. Dean as Harrington Winslow (double cast with Ben Parkes).

The fun, perky choreography by Afton Wilson is performed zestfully by the ensemble, with retro color-coordinated costumes by Joy Zhu and vivid lighting and projections by Jaron Kent Hermansen.

The production is purposely, and pleasingly, over the top, although the design occasionally crosses the line into garish territory. Much of the physical comedy also lacks the sharpness of the original movie. Some of this can be attributed to its adaptation to the musical comedy form, but some could be corrected with stronger comic timing.

Still, the brilliant film provides very big shoes to fill, and the musical itself, as well as this particular production, do so outstandingly. If you are a fan of Jerry Lewis, romantic comedies, or tuneful musicals, this show is a breath of fresh air. Support Hale Centre Theatre’s laudable efforts to bring theatrical premieres to Utah by adding it to your must-see list, and maybe even coming back for an encore.

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR plays through August 17, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

