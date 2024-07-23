Video: FREAKY FRIDAY: ONE-ACT EDITION at Hale Centre Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Freaky Friday: One-Act Edition has returned to Hale Centre Theatre. Performances will run July 22 - August 2, 2024. Check out an all new video featuring footage from the show here!

When an uber-organized mother and her spontaneous teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right. Masquerading as each other, they must work together to solve the mystery of how to break the spell in this heartfelt and hilarious adaptation.

This production is performed entirely by youth as part of our Hale Arts and Education Program and is adapted for the stage in a 90-minute musical and is appropriate for all ages.

