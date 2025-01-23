Critics Picks: Tyler Hinton's Top Utah Shows of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the world of theatre, there are always standout productions that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. In this article, we will be taking a look at Tyler Hinton's top Utah shows of 2024.

From local productions to national tours, each of these shows exceeded expectations and showcased the incredible talent and creativity of the theatre community. Join us as we dive into the electrifying performances, magnificent sets, and unforgettable moments that made these shows truly exceptional.

1. NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org

This Utah premiere was deliciously, opulently staged and performed. It is unlikely that the rarely staged musical will ever be seen in the state again in such glorious trappings, which patrons will surely be discussing in hushed, reverent tones for seasons to come.

2. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

The audience was completely enraptured by both sincere storytelling and production value that was beyond compare, including scenic design that needed to be seen to be believed, swoonworthy pyrotechnics and aerial choreography, tastefully stunning projections and costuming, wonderfully fresh direction, and beautiful performances.

3. LEGALLY BLONDE at West Valley Arts, www.wvcarts.org

The quality of every production mounted by this theatre is positively miraculous, and this show was no exception. Along with dazzling design, they managed to make the presentation of the script and songs fresh for even those who know it by heart.

4. KIMBERLY AKIMBO at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com

This national tour was darkly funny and lightly sad, anchored by three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello’s astounding interpretation of the title role. What a treat for Utah audiences to experience a performance of this caliber from a Broadway star.

5. NATIVE GARDENS at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org

This blossoming production was both thought provoking and flat out entertaining thanks to the timely script, solid and well-matched performances, and realistic set that was nothing short of extraordinary, making it seem as if we were peaking into the lives of actual people.

Honorable Mentions:

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org (a joyful, tuneful triumph and breath of fresh air)

FUNNY GIRL at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com (a gorgeous, chill-inducing national tour of a timeless classic)

Photo Credit: NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. Photo by BW Productions.

Comments