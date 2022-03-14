Writers, Directors, Actors Hone Skills At Placer Rep's Writers Workshop

New for 2022, the Writers Workshop is a monthly meeting at which professional performers read written works-in-progress which are then workshopped by the author, performers, and the facilitator.

While primarily focused on stage and screen plays, short stories, novels, poems, standup comedy routines and lyrics are also welcomed material. Attendees include writers, directors and performers, all of whom engage in the feedback and workshopping of the writing to propel its development.

Formally, "Class #680 - "Masterclass: The Writers Workshop," under the Professional Growth program area, The Writers Workshop employs a three-step process: 1) Professional actors read from works-in-progress, 2) Performers and attendees provide feedback, 3) The facilitator workshops the piece with the writer and performers while maintaining an informative dialog with the rest of the workshop attendees.

"Exponential growth occurs when feedback and analysis become action; there's a depth and breadth of experiential learning through workshopping," said T.S. Forsyth, the current Writers Workshop facilitator. No stranger to this process, T.S. Forsyth, an award-winning produced and published playwright, and author, has previously taught this workshop at universities and performing arts organizations. "Designed as not only a crucible to promote rapid development of works-in-progress, the workshop is also a growth experience for writers, directors and performers. They learn new tips and tools and exercise their analytical thinking skills as participants in the workshop," said T.S. Forsyth. Forsyth's background includes an MFA in Dramatic Arts and an MS in Management & Leadership, ghost writing and directing for touring standup comedians and solo performance artists, published author and journalist, fourth place in a national poetry contest, optioned screenplays, university instruction, and her former occupation in San Francisco as a director/playwright of nationally/internationally touring new works of professional theater that performed in such venues as The Kennedy Center. She is currently the Producing Artistic Director for Placer Repertory Theater, and performs administrative, producing, directing/playwrighting and educative roles for the organization.

Writer Workshop participants are encouraged to register early for the workshop on Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/242585227947) to receive the syllabus and reserve a seat. The Writers Workshop is offered from 3 to 5 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month through October 2022 for $20 per session at 401-B Vernon Street, in Roseville CA. Participants are encouraged to attend monthly, even if they do not have a new work to submit. Participation is limited due to social distancing. Placer Rep follows venue, city, county & state COVID requirements. At this time, masks are not required, but available in the venue at the COVID station Placer Rep provides.

The Writer's Workshop is one of three "Week Four" programs offered in 2022. Another program in "Week Four" includes season three of ColLABoration LAB, an incubator and networking opportunity for creatives and the entities that support creatives, which lies under Placer Rep's Talent Development program area. ColLABoration LAB occurs the fourth Wednesday of each month through October 2022. The third "Week Four" program is an exciting, new monthly show, "Rifts in Time: Interactive Adventure Theater (IAT)," in which the game master/playwright (T.S. Forsyth) guides audience members and professional actors in a storytelling adventure. Part role-playing game, part improvisation, each month the adventurers travel the rifts of time to real historic events to fulfill inexplicable quests. There are many innovative ways for the audience to participate in this immersive program if they so choose. Currently, this program is FREE, and held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Roseville. For more information on any of the "Week Four" programs, visit Placer Repertory Theater on Eventbrite.com.

Audiences may recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional company that commissioned and produced the "New Beginnings" event featuring a new play about the historic Placer County roundhouses in July 2021 and the December 2021 "Jane Austen Soiree." Placer Rep also recently won Gold Country Media's "The Best of the Best: Best Live Theatrical Group," and four Broadway World awards in December 2021.

Placer Repertory Theater is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit professional performing arts and cultural organization with the mission to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area.