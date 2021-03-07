Woodland State Theatre & Multiplex Reopens

Woodland's State Theatre & Multiplex has officially reopened, ABC10 reports. Yolo County has officially moved into the "red tier" of the COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing for movie theaters to reopen.

This comes with guidelines, however. Guests are required to wear masks, team members go through health screenings, and each auditorium can only have 25% capacity.

"At the moment, we are only able to bring back a certain amount of employees, not all of them," said Jorge Tapia, the Woodland State Theatre & Multiplex general manager. "We are hoping since we are busier than we were expecting, we were only expecting maybe 100 people a day as you can tell it's been a lot busier, which is a good sign, so we are hoping to them back soon."

Read more on ABC10.

Learn more about the theater's upcoming showings at https://www.fandango.com/state-theatre-and-multiplex-aayew/theater-page.