Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Woodland State Theatre & Multiplex Reopens

Guests are required to wear masks, team members go through health screenings, and each auditorium can only have 25% capacity.

Mar. 7, 2021  

Woodland's State Theatre & Multiplex has officially reopened, ABC10 reports. Yolo County has officially moved into the "red tier" of the COVID-19 reopening plan, allowing for movie theaters to reopen.

This comes with guidelines, however. Guests are required to wear masks, team members go through health screenings, and each auditorium can only have 25% capacity.

"At the moment, we are only able to bring back a certain amount of employees, not all of them," said Jorge Tapia, the Woodland State Theatre & Multiplex general manager. "We are hoping since we are busier than we were expecting, we were only expecting maybe 100 people a day as you can tell it's been a lot busier, which is a good sign, so we are hoping to them back soon."

Read more on ABC10.

Learn more about the theater's upcoming showings at https://www.fandango.com/state-theatre-and-multiplex-aayew/theater-page.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jazz Hands T-Shirt
Actor T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - Mamma Mia

Related Articles View More Sacramento Stories
B Street Theatres Artistic Director on How Theyre Staying Afloat and How He Hasnt Lost Hop Photo

B Street Theatre's Artistic Director on How They're Staying Afloat and How He Hasn't Lost Hope

In The Margin and Juvenilia Present: An Animal Crossing Summer Camp Jubilee  Photo

In The Margin and Juvenilia Present: An Animal Crossing Summer Camp Jubilee 

VIDEO: Six Feet Apart Concert Series Presents Pianist Inna Faliks Photo

VIDEO: Six Feet Apart Concert Series Presents Pianist Inna Faliks

SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At City Theatre Photo

SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At City Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Drive-In Puppet Show THE LITTLE RED HEN
  • Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra Presents 'Baroque Masterpieces For Strings'
  • Arizona Opera Presents LOUD! Video Series
  • Chandler Center For Arts Presents Buddy Guy Live On Main Stage