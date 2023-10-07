Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month

The production is now running through October 22nd outdoors at The Hut in Fair Oaks.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month

Women's Theatre Collective is producing the California Premier of Emilia, riotous, witty reclaiming of the life of an exceptional woman!

The production is now running through October 22nd outdoors at The Hut in Fair Oaks.

Four hundred years ago, Emilia Bassano wanted her voice to be heard. It wasn't. Could she have been the "Dark Lady" in Shakespeare's sonnets? In Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's electrifying play, Emilia and her sisters reach out across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song.

The play is an all-woman cast and consists of some of the best actresses in the area.



