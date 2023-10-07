Women's Theatre Collective to Present EMILIA By Morgan Lloyd Malcom This Month

The production is now running through October 22nd outdoors at The Hut in Fair Oaks.
POPULAR
Women's Theatre Collective is producing the California Premier of Emilia, riotous, witty reclaiming of the life of an exceptional woman!
The production is now running through October 22nd outdoors at The Hut in Fair Oaks.
Four hundred years ago, Emilia Bassano wanted her voice to be heard. It wasn't. Could she have been the "Dark Lady" in Shakespeare's sonnets? In Morgan Lloyd Malcolm's electrifying play, Emilia and her sisters reach out across the centuries with passion, fury, laughter, and song.
The play is an all-woman cast and consists of some of the best actresses in the area.
Videos
|Archduke
Capital Stage (10/11-11/12)
|Wizard Of Oz
Harris Center for the arts (10/20-10/29)
|YPT-Disney's The Little Mermaid, jr
Davis Musical Theatre Company (9/16-10/08)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (5/03-5/04)
|THURGOOD
Celebration Arts (9/29-10/29)PHOTOS
|B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
|Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
|The Addams Family A New Musical
Woodland Opera House (10/06-10/29)
|Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
|Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You