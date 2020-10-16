Winters Theatre Company Presents Virtual Production of ROBIN HOOD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The production will be presented on YouTube October 24 through November 14, 2020.

Winters Theatre Company presents a virtual production of Robin Hood.

The production will be presented on YouTube October 24 through November 14, 2020 and is viewable on demand so people can watch whenever they want.

Robin Hood is described as a delightful online comedy-musical romp filled with lots of laughs, singing, and fun!

Learn more at http://www.winterstheatre.org/.

Check out the trailer below!

