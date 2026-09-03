Placer Rep to Launch School Tours & Family Theater Season

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Placer Repertory Theater's School Tours & Family Theater program brings literature to life through interactive touring shows that are designed to educate and engage both scholastic and family audiences in Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area, bookable by schools, venues, groups and private parties through June 2027.

'Professional actors bring stories to life in an interactive, joyful way that is entertaining for both students and adult audiences at a conscientious price,' said T.S. Forsyth, Director of Education Outreach. 'Our goals include not only foundational education and development of life-long learners and readers, but also to inspire tomorrow's artists and arts patrons.'

The School Tours & Family Audiences season 2026-2027 includes our 'Ready-To-Go Shows' Pinocchio and Gingerbread Boy and custom Storytellers Theater shows (you select the story) for ages 4-11 and families, and Dracula: an interactive melodrama (abridged version and full version) targeted to grades 4 through 12, college, adults and the senior community. All School Tours & Family Theater touring shows allow for audience participation from their seats and for volunteers to join the professional actors onstage. The actors cast this season for School Tours & Family Theater include Lead Performer/Educator Jessica Martinelli and actor/educators John Cablao, Jacquelyn Goodykoontz, Teresa Eggers Moore, Morgan Figueroa, Meghan Mullaney, Alicia Pico, Shawntell Livingston, Sontino Bravo, all of whom have professional acting credits.

Venues, groups, private parties and scholastic entities interested in booking School Tours & Family Theater shows may contact education@placerrep.org. For more information regarding the School Tours & Family Theater program, visit PlacerRep.org/School-Tours-Program/.

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