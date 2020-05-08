Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Sacramento Ballet Holds Digital Day of Dance in Honor of the Big Day of Giving

On May 7, Sacramento Ballet hosted a Digital Day of Dance, in conjunction with Big Day of Giving.

Big Day of Giving has always been an important, annual fundraiser for the Sacramento Ballet. The event featured top-of-the-hour celebrations of dance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.sacballet.org/digital-day-of-dance.

Amy Seiwert, the ballet's artistic director, chatted with Good Day Sacramento about the company's efforts, and shared clips from the day.

Check out the video below!

