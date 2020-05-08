VIDEO: Sacramento Ballet Holds Digital Day of Dance in Honor of the Big Day of Giving

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On May 7, Sacramento Ballet hosted a Digital Day of Dance, in conjunction with Big Day of Giving.

Big Day of Giving has always been an important, annual fundraiser for the Sacramento Ballet. The event featured top-of-the-hour celebrations of dance from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Learn more at https://www.sacballet.org/digital-day-of-dance.

Amy Seiwert, the ballet's artistic director, chatted with Good Day Sacramento about the company's efforts, and shared clips from the day.

Check out the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You